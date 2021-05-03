NEWS
Executive Appointments
Iress hires former dealer group chief
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 3 MAY 2021   12:34PM

Iress has hired the former chief executive of Financial Services Partners at IOOF to a newly created senior role.

Geoff Kellett has stepped into the position of head of commercial operations, a newly created role at Iress.

He departed IOOF at the end of 2020 after two years as chief executive of Financial Services Partners. Kellett was general manager, adviser services at IOOF prior to that.

Earlier in his career, Kellett was a division director at Macquarie and private client adviser at ANZ Private Bank.

Iress confirmed that Kellett will be based in Sydney, reporting to chief commercial officer Michael Blomfield and will be responsible for helping to drive consistency and momentum in sales and client relationships globally.

Blomfield took to LinkedIn to congratulate Kellett on the new role.

"Geoff is going to lead us on our journey to become a world class sales and service organisation through a revitalised methodology, supported by our entire dedicated, talented and passionate commercial team," he said.

"As any good business should be, we are determined to be better and to keep getting better until we're the best. Then we'll raise the bar higher."

