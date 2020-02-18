NEWS
Financial Planning
IOOF profits fall 39%, advice margins drop
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 18 FEB 2020   12:29PM

IOOF's underlying net profit after tax slumped 39% in the first half of FY20 to $56.6 million, following increased governance spending, pricing pressures and divestments.

Statutory NPAT was $115 million, buoyed by proceeds from IOOF's sale of Ord Minnett business completed at September end.

IOOF now has $145.7 billion in total funds under management/administration, growing 5.2% in the six months to December end.

The six months brought net inflows of $1.5 billion but this growth was offset by impact of Protecting Your Super and margin compression.

Gross margins were also affected by legislative changes and competition, IOOF said. Governance costs in the period rose $5.2 million.

During the period, IOOF sold its stake in Ord Minett as well as in Perennial Value Management. Meanwhile, it completed the acquisition of ANZ's pensions and investments business for a renegotiated price.

IOOF has $58.5 billion in average funds under advice, up from $53.7 billion in the previous half and $54 billion in first half of FY19.

However, underlying NPAT for advice fell to $26.4 million, from $27.7 million in previous hall and $30.5 million in first half of FY19.

The financial advice business' gross margins were 5bps lower over first half of FY19 (0.36% to 0.31%).

IOOF attributed the compression in advice segment's gross margins to repricing of third-party administrator revenue share.

IOOF said Shadforth advisers have increased their clients' weighting to IOOF portfolio administration.

Remediation estimate was held at $223 million and IOOF expects to commence remediation payments by June this year.

Read more: Ord MinnettPerennial Value ManagementShadforth
