Investment
Sponsored by
Investment manager launches income fund
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 12 MAY 2020   12:34PM

A credit and alternative investment manager has launched its first Australian product; a global credit income fund set to provide investors with 3-4% in yield per annum.

The strategic joint venture between global credit investment manager Ares Management Corporate and multi-boutique asset manager Fidante Partners, Ares Australia Management (AAM), has launched the Ares Global Credit Income Fund.

The fund has a target distribution of three to four percent per annum, set to be paid monthly. The fund will use an active, dynamic strategy to invest in a highly diversified portfolio of credit issuers.

It's the first of what the fund manager says will be several products set to launch in the Australian market over the next two years.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

The fund was developed to meet investor demand for high levels of income with a focus on capital preservation and reduced risk, AAM head Teiki Benveniste said.

"In this volatile, uncertain and low interest rate environment, investors are focused on finding reliable sources of higher income without risking severe capital losses and with better risk diversification than traditional investments in their portfolios," he said.

"In Australia, a lot of investors looking for higher levels of income have historically invested in Australian bank equity or hybrid securities."

In the past, Australian investors have also relied heavily on fixed income investments with high exposures to banks and local mortgages, Benveniste said.

"The Ares Global Credit Income Fund seeks to meet this need for higher income and diversification in a different way," he said.

The fund's actively managed flexible strategy is designed with shifting markets in mind to generate steady income, the investment manager said, and will invest in corporate bonds, bank loans and asset backed securities.

"Ares Australia Management's ambition is to become one of Australia's leading credit and alternative asset managers," Benveniste said.

"With approximately 1200 employees across the world and US$149 billion of assets under management, Ares Management Corporation has a leading and award winning investment platform that originates and manages investments across the full credit spectrum including corporate bonds, bank loans, private direct lending and asset-backed finance, as well as other alternative asset classes such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure.

"AAM will provide Australian investors access to these investment solutions to meet their investment needs."

Ares Management Corporation's strategy and relationship management group partner David Sachs said the fund manager is well placed to take advantage of investment opportunities locally and abroad.

"At Ares, a continued focus on capital preservation is paramount, and with local market presence in the United States and Europe, I believe Ares is well-positioned to capitalise on the convergence of the traditional and non-traditional credit markets," he said.

"There is a US$4 trillion opportunity set across the US and European corporate bond, bank loan and alternative credit markets."

The fund manager's multi-asset approach captures real-time shifts in value in all market environments, Sachs said, to focus on assets that offer enhanced income over shorter durations.

"Our time-tested investment process with a focus on capital preservation has also delivered a low historical default rate," he said.

"In corporate bonds and bank loans, Ares' strategies have shown resilience in times of stress versus the broader market."

ASIC bans RC case study adviser
HARRISON WORLEY
A former Millennium3 adviser whose advice was cited as a case study during the Royal Commission is set to appeal a 10-year ban handed down by ASIC.
CountPlus acquires firm
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
CountPlus member firm CountPlus One has made a new acquisition, acquiring the advice services of Centenary Financial.
Fundamentals return to the forefront in EM
ELIZA BAVIN
Eaton Vance has released a new research report finding fundamentals are returning to the forefront in emerging market debt.
Death of dividends greatly exaggerated: Epoch
ELIZA BAVIN
In the midst of Australian companies cutting dividends due to the effects of COVID-19, Epoch Investment Partners says investors can still generate dividend income from offshore.
