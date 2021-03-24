Investment manager creates new executive role

A private Australian investment manager specialising in real estate and private debt has announced the appointment of a head of capital and business development.

Fortius has named Marc Giuffrida to the role of head of capital and business development after seeing increased demand from local and international investors.

In the newly created position Giuffrida will lead the capital raising efforts of Fortius and develop new strategic partnerships with sophisticated investors including wealth managers, family offices, financial advisers, and institutional investors.

Giuffrida brings over 25 years' experience in the real estate sector across Asia and Australia.

Most recently, he was head of international capital, Australia and New Zealand with CBREs Capital Markets Group. He was responsible for advising on cross-border real estate investments into the Pacific region with Asia's institutional investors, developers, and families.

At CBRE he was involved in over $6 billion of real estate transactions including $3 billion of offshore capital which was channelled into the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Prior to that Giuffrida was the managing director, capital transactions Asia at Knight Frank.

Fortius chief executive Sam Sproats expressed his excitement at Giuffrida joining the group in the new role.

"We have known Marc for many years and have appreciated his wealth of experience and proven track record, particularly in engaging offshore capital, this will help support and drive the next phase of growth for the group," Sproats said.

"As a firm we also pride ourselves on creating strong relationships with our clients. So, as well as the skills and expertise, personality and culture fit is just as important to us, which is another reason why we are delighted to welcome Marc to the team."

Giuffrida said he is pleased to take on the opportunity to work with Fortius, especially given his history with the group.

"I've watched Ray and Sam establish Fortius as the benchmark for successful real estate investing - they stayed disciplined, found opportunity overlooked by others and delivered for investors," Giuffrida said.

"Their experience in solving complex situations through the GFC and recent pandemic has further strengthened their place in the market. I couldn't pass up the chance to be part of the next chapter of growth."