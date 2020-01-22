Investment Leadership Awards finalists revealed

The shortlist for the Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards 2020 has been unveiled, recognising outstanding investment talent across major asset classes.

Now in their third year, the annual Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards are the product of comprehensive analysis of 120 investment managers offering close to 1000 strategies, performed by Rainmaker Information.

This year sees BlackRock Investment Management, Fidante Partners, Macquarie Investment Management, UBS Asset Management and Vanguard Investments vie for the title of Investment Manager of the Year.

BlackRock took home the gong in 2018 while Macquarie was successful in 2019.

The awards highlight investment strategies showcasing the qualities investors seek in an investment manager, determined by a quantitative methodology that equally weights six-year performance factors with five key risk measures; the Sharpe ratio, Sortino ratio, Omega ratio, standard deviation of monthly returns, semi-standard deviation and sum of negative returns.

The asset classes included are Australian equities, international equities, smart beta, property, infrastructure, fixed interest, multi-asset, real returns and ESG. The awards also recognise excellence across subsectors of some classes.

The awards will be presented at a cocktail event at the Ivy Sunroom in Sydney on February 18.

See below for the full list of finalists for 2020.

INVESTMENT MANAGER OF THE YEAR

BlackRock Investment Management

Fidante Partners

Macquarie Investment Management

UBS Asset Management

Vanguard Investments

Greencape Broadcap Fund

Greencape High Conviction Fund

Macquarie Australian Shares Fund

Mutual 50 Leaders Australian Shares

Plato Australian Shares Income Fund

AB Managed Volatility Equities

Allan Gray Australia Equity Fund

Antares Elite Opportunities Fund

Australian Ethical Australian Shares Fund

Australian Ethical Diversified Shares Fund

Dimensional Australian Large Company

iShares Australian Equity Index Fund

Macquarie Aust Pure Indexed Equities

SSGA Australian Equities Index Trust

Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF

Antares Dividend Builder

Legg Mason Martin Currie Real Income Fund

Nikko AM Australian Share Income Fund

Plato Australian Shares Income Fund

Vanguard Australian Shares High Yield ETF

Australian Ethical Emerging Companies Fund

Macquarie Australian Small Comp Fund

OC Micro-Cap Fund

Pendal MicroCap Opportunities Fund

Vanguard MSCI Aust Small Co Index ETF

Australian Unity Property Income Fund

Charter Hall Maxim Property Securities Fund

Cromwell Australian Property Fund

Cromwell Phoenix Property Securities Fund

Ironbark Paladin Property Securities Fund

Ardea Real Outcome Fund

Ardea Real Outcome Plus Fund

Nikko AM Australian Bond Fund

Pendal Monthly Income Plus Fund

Perpetual Dynamic Fixed Income Fund

AMP Capital Corporate Bond Fund

Janus Henderson Diversified Credit Fund

Perpetual Credit Income Fund

UBS Income Solution Fund

Yarra Enhanced Income Fund

Bentham Global Income Fund

Bentham High Yield Fund

Bentham Syndicated Loan Fund

iShares Global High Yield Bond (AUD Hedged) ETF

PIMCO Capital Securities Fund

Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund

Australian Ethical Australian Shares Fund

Australian Ethical Diversified Shares Fund

Australian Ethical Emerging Companies Fund

UBS IQ MSCI Australian Ethical ETF

Candriam Sustainable Global Equity Fund

Pengana International Fund - Ethical Opp

Responsible Investment Leaders Int Share

UBS IQ MSCI USA Ethical ETF

UBS IQ MSCI World Ethical ETF

Arrowstreet Global Equity Fund

Bell Global Equities Fund

Fidelity Global Equities Fund

MFS Global Equity Trust

Nikko AM Global Share Fund

C WorldWide Global Equity Trust

Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund

Magellan Global Fund

Magellan High Conviction Fund

T.Rowe Price Global Equity Fund

Capital Group EM Total Opps Fund

Fidelity Global Emerging Markets Fund

Pendal Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund

Robeco Emerging Conservative Equity Fund

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Fund

BlackRock Fission Indexed Int Equity

Dimensional Global Sustainability Trust

iShares All-Country Equity Index Fund

Macquarie True Index Int Eq Fund

SSGA International Equities Index Trust

Dimensional Global Real Estate Trust (unhedged Class Units)

Macquarie true Index Glob Real Estate Sec

Quay Global Real Estate Fund

Resolution Capital Global Property Securities Fund (unhedged) - Series II

Vanguard International Property Securities Index

4D Global Infrastructure Fund

Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Fund

Legg Mason Martin Currie Real Income Fund

Magellan Infrastructure Fund

Vanguard Global Infrastructure Index Fund

Allan Gray Australia Stable Fund

BlackRock Scientific Div Stable

Perpetual Conservative Growth Fund

Vanguard Conservative Index Fund

Yarra Income Plus Fund

BlackRock Scientific Diversified Growth

BlackRock WS Scientific Div Growth

Macquarie Balanced Growth Fund

SSGA Passive Balanced Trust

Vanguard Balanced Index Fund

Pendal Active High Growth Fund

Perpetual Split Growth Fund

UBS Tactical Beta Fund - Growth

Vanguard Growth Index Fund

Vanguard High Growth Index Fund