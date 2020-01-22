Investment Leadership Awards finalists revealed

The shortlist for the Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards 2020 has been unveiled, recognising outstanding investment talent across major asset classes.
Now in their third year, the annual Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards are the product of comprehensive analysis of 120 investment managers offering close to 1000 strategies, performed by Rainmaker Information.
This year sees BlackRock Investment Management, Fidante Partners, Macquarie Investment Management, UBS Asset Management and Vanguard Investments vie for the title of Investment Manager of the Year.
BlackRock took home the gong in 2018 while Macquarie was successful in 2019.
The awards highlight investment strategies showcasing the qualities investors seek in an investment manager, determined by a quantitative methodology that equally weights six-year performance factors with five key risk measures; the Sharpe ratio, Sortino ratio, Omega ratio, standard deviation of monthly returns, semi-standard deviation and sum of negative returns.
The asset classes included are Australian equities, international equities, smart beta, property, infrastructure, fixed interest, multi-asset, real returns and ESG. The awards also recognise excellence across subsectors of some classes.
The awards will be presented at a cocktail event at the Ivy Sunroom in Sydney on February 18.
See below for the full list of finalists for 2020.
INVESTMENT MANAGER OF THE YEAR
AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES - ACTIVE CORE
- BlackRock Investment Management
- Fidante Partners
- Macquarie Investment Management
- UBS Asset Management
- Vanguard Investments
AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES - HIGH PERFORMANCE
- Greencape Broadcap Fund
- Greencape High Conviction Fund
- Macquarie Australian Shares Fund
- Mutual 50 Leaders Australian Shares
- Plato Australian Shares Income Fund
AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES - INDEX/ENHANCED
- AB Managed Volatility Equities
- Allan Gray Australia Equity Fund
- Antares Elite Opportunities Fund
- Australian Ethical Australian Shares Fund
- Australian Ethical Diversified Shares Fund
AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES - INCOME FOCUSED
- Dimensional Australian Large Company
- iShares Australian Equity Index Fund
- Macquarie Aust Pure Indexed Equities
- SSGA Australian Equities Index Trust
- Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF
AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES - SMALL CAP
- Antares Dividend Builder
- Legg Mason Martin Currie Real Income Fund
- Nikko AM Australian Share Income Fund
- Plato Australian Shares Income Fund
- Vanguard Australian Shares High Yield ETF
AUSTRALIAN LISTED PROPERTY
- Australian Ethical Emerging Companies Fund
- Macquarie Australian Small Comp Fund
- OC Micro-Cap Fund
- Pendal MicroCap Opportunities Fund
- Vanguard MSCI Aust Small Co Index ETF
FIXED INCOME - AGGREGATE BONDS
- Australian Unity Property Income Fund
- Charter Hall Maxim Property Securities Fund
- Cromwell Australian Property Fund
- Cromwell Phoenix Property Securities Fund
- Ironbark Paladin Property Securities Fund
FIXED INCOME - CREDIT
- Ardea Real Outcome Fund
- Ardea Real Outcome Plus Fund
- Nikko AM Australian Bond Fund
- Pendal Monthly Income Plus Fund
- Perpetual Dynamic Fixed Income Fund
FIXED INCOME - HIGH YIELD BONDS
- AMP Capital Corporate Bond Fund
- Janus Henderson Diversified Credit Fund
- Perpetual Credit Income Fund
- UBS Income Solution Fund
- Yarra Enhanced Income Fund
ESG - AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
- Bentham Global Income Fund
- Bentham High Yield Fund
- Bentham Syndicated Loan Fund
- iShares Global High Yield Bond (AUD Hedged) ETF
- PIMCO Capital Securities Fund
ESG - INTERNATIONAL EQUITIES
- Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund
- Australian Ethical Australian Shares Fund
- Australian Ethical Diversified Shares Fund
- Australian Ethical Emerging Companies Fund
- UBS IQ MSCI Australian Ethical ETF
INTERNATIONAL EQUITIES - ACTIVE CORE
- Candriam Sustainable Global Equity Fund
- Pengana International Fund - Ethical Opp
- Responsible Investment Leaders Int Share
- UBS IQ MSCI USA Ethical ETF
- UBS IQ MSCI World Ethical ETF
INTERNATIONAL EQUITIES - HIGH PERFORMANCE
- Arrowstreet Global Equity Fund
- Bell Global Equities Fund
- Fidelity Global Equities Fund
- MFS Global Equity Trust
- Nikko AM Global Share Fund
INTERNATIONAL EQUITIES - EMERGING MARKETS
- C WorldWide Global Equity Trust
- Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund
- Magellan Global Fund
- Magellan High Conviction Fund
- T.Rowe Price Global Equity Fund
INTERNATIONAL EQUITIES - INDEX/ENHANCED
- Capital Group EM Total Opps Fund
- Fidelity Global Emerging Markets Fund
- Pendal Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund
- Robeco Emerging Conservative Equity Fund
- SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Fund
INTERNATIONAL LISTED PROPERTY
- BlackRock Fission Indexed Int Equity
- Dimensional Global Sustainability Trust
- iShares All-Country Equity Index Fund
- Macquarie True Index Int Eq Fund
- SSGA International Equities Index Trust
INFRASTRUCTURE
- Dimensional Global Real Estate Trust (unhedged Class Units)
- Macquarie true Index Glob Real Estate Sec
- Quay Global Real Estate Fund
- Resolution Capital Global Property Securities Fund (unhedged) - Series II
- Vanguard International Property Securities Index
MULTI-ASSET - CAPITAL STABLE
- 4D Global Infrastructure Fund
- Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Fund
- Legg Mason Martin Currie Real Income Fund
- Magellan Infrastructure Fund
- Vanguard Global Infrastructure Index Fund
MULTI-ASSET - BALANCED
- Allan Gray Australia Stable Fund
- BlackRock Scientific Div Stable
- Perpetual Conservative Growth Fund
- Vanguard Conservative Index Fund
- Yarra Income Plus Fund
MULTI-ASSET - GROWTH
- BlackRock Scientific Diversified Growth
- BlackRock WS Scientific Div Growth
- Macquarie Balanced Growth Fund
- SSGA Passive Balanced Trust
- Vanguard Balanced Index Fund
MULTI-ASSET - FLEXIBLE ASSET ALLOCATION
- Pendal Active High Growth Fund
- Perpetual Split Growth Fund
- UBS Tactical Beta Fund - Growth
- Vanguard Growth Index Fund
- Vanguard High Growth Index Fund
- Aberdeen Standard Multi-Asset Real Return Fund
- Perpetual Diversified Real Return Fund - Class W
- Schroder Real Return CPI Plus 5%
- UBS Tactical Beta Fund - Balanced
- UBS Tactical Beta Fund - Conservative