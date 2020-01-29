Infrastructure boutique hires former Hastings director

Nicole Connolly's Infrastructure Partners Investment Fund has appointed a former Hastings director as its head of portfolio construction and research.

Kurt Lemke is joining IPIF after working as Hastings Funds Management's group director for macroeconomic strategy and portfolio construction for about four years ending in 2018.

During the time, he has worked on a post doctorate in measuring risk of unlisted infrastructure equity.

At IPIF, he will research new fund opportunities for the IPIF Core fund.

The fund clubs together investments from smaller investors (minimum size $50,000) such as SMSFs, HNWs, family offices and smaller superannuation funds to meet the minimums for larger unlisted infrastructure funds whose minimum investment sizes can be $5 million to $25 million.

The fund-of-fund structure currently invests in four unlisted funds: AMP Capital Diversified Infrastructure Trust, First Sentier's GDIF Master Fund, Morrison & Co's Utilities Trust of Australia and in a relatively new addition, the Macquarie-managed The Infrastructure Fund (TIF).

Lemke joins an investment team of three, which includes chief Investment officer Jonathan Van Rooyen who joined IPIF last year from Gardior.

Lemke's old employer Hastings Funds Management managed the $2.1 billion TIF until 2017-2018 when Rooyen's old employer Gardior booted it as the manager after a unitholder vote and appointed MIRA.

IPIF's Core fund has raised $195 million so far and has exposure to about 32 unlisted assets.

It is currently raising $250 million until March. It has so far raised about $75 million of this.

"The raise is basically to invest in opportunities we see in the market right now," Connolly said.

She said IPIF will top up its investments in TIF, and the AMP and First Sentier funds.

IPIF Core has an open-ended structure and investors can send in applications throughout the year but the fund may not be able to accept them immediately outside of the raising period.

Last year's returns were 13.5% while annualised returns since January 2016 inception are 9.5%. Target return range is 8 to 10% per year, including both income and the capital gain.

The total fees are about 80bps (including a 65 bps management fees and 10 bps trustee fee paid to INVESCO).