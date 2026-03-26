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Economics

Inflation remains firm, May rate hike still in play

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 26 MAR 2026   12:38PM
While CPI data was slightly softer-than-expected, economists are warning the March quarterly report may be "uncomfortably high".

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Read more: CPIDavid BassaneseReserve Bank of AustraliaTreasurer Jim ChalmersDavid RobertsonAustralian Bureau of StatisticsBendigo BankBetasharesConsumer Price IndexFederal BudgetSue-Ellen Luke
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