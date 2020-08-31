NEWS
Superannuation
Industry fund reduces fees
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 31 AUG 2020   11:55AM

A $1.7 billion superannuation fund is cutting some of its fees as of 1 October 2020.

The majority of Christian Super's 28,000 members will benefit from asset allocation changes, lower fees paid to investment managers, and reduced indirect costs for some investment options.

Non-pension members in the following options will see investment fees and the indirect cost ratio decrease: My Ethical Super (from 1% to 0.89%), Ethical Growth Plus (1.02% to 0.98%) and Ethical Stable (from 0.92% to 0.81%).

A member invested in the My Ethical Super option with $50,000 for example, will save about $55 per annum.

The super fund was able to reduce the overall investment fees and costs it pays to external fund managers, resulting in about $1.4 million of savings each year. It also reviewed the way that investment fees are allocated between 15 investment options to better reflect the underlying costs of each option.

However, some fees will increase for a minority of options. Pension fund members in the Pension Ethical Growth Plus will see costs go up from 0.97% to 1.01%.

Last year, the super fund reduced its administration fees to $1.25 per week from $1.75 per week and made a series of fee reductions to its mixed asset class options.

Christian Super chief executive Ross Piper said the changes are a result of the fund's focus on process improvement and efficiency in order to serve its members by investing in line with Christian values and beliefs.

"We're pleased to be able to pass on savings from efficiency gains to our members at this time," he said.

Christian SuperRoss Piper
