Superannuation
Industry fund introduces new fee
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 FEB 2020   12:47PM

One of the country's largest industry funds has announced a new fee for retirees.

First State Super customers will face changes to the Retirement Income Stream (RIS) and Transition to Retirement Income Stream (TRIS) fee structure on 1 April 2020.

In an update to members, the super fund announced it will be reducing its administration fee from 0.40% to 0.20% per annum with the $52 per year administration fee remaining and not included in the fee cap.

In addition to dropping the administration fee, the fund will introduce a new "management fee" that will replace the existing trustee fee for the RIS.

"This fee will apply to the pre-mixed investment options and single sector investment options (excluding cash)," the fund said.

"This fee is payable for expenses related to the development of enhanced retirement offerings, retirement specific portfolio management strategies and expenses incurred by the trustee (e.g. fund governance)."

The new fee will be 0.15% for pre-mixed options, 0.06% for single-sector options and nil for cash options.

"All other fee and cost components of the investment fee for RIS and TRIS remain the same and will change each year depending on a number of variables, such as the performance of the underlying investments and transaction costs incurred," the release said.

"To improve how we disclose fees, Investment management costs will now be referred to as Investment-related costs. Importantly, there are no changes to how we calculate these costs."

The move comes after AustralianSuper announced it is introducing a new fee last month called the 'Administration fee - Protecting your Super' which will see members pay up to 0.04% of their balance to offset the impact of the recent Protect Your Super reforms.

Read more: RISRetirement Income StreamTRISFirst State Super
