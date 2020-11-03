NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Industry fund flags fee cuts
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 3 NOV 2020   12:12PM

A $64 billion industry super fund has flagged a reduction in estimated investment fees and costs across most of its investment options.

Sunsuper said a number of investment options have experienced a change in estimated investment fees and indirect costs that will be back-dated to 1 July 2020.

Investment fees have been reduced across the growth, balanced, diversified, conservative, retirement and lifestyle investment options.

For example, the base fee for the growth option has been reduced from $120 per $50,000 invested to $105 per $50,000 invested.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

The base fee for the balanced-index option is estimated to have risen slightly, from 0.07% pa to 0.08% pa.

Similarly, the performance fee in the socially conscious balanced option also saw a slight rise from 0.03% pa to 0.04% pa.

The largest change was the indirect cost ratio for the diversified bonds option which increased from 0.07% pa to 0.18% pa. This equated to the fee rising from $35 per $50,000 invested to $90 per $50,000 invested.

The largest reduction in fees was seen from the indirect cost ratio in the diversified alternatives option which went from 1.57% pa to 1.24% pa.  The fee per $50,000 invested dropped from $785 pa to $620 pa.

Recently, four of Sunsuper's investment options were downgraded by Morningstar after revising its ratings framework.

Morningstar said despite the placing an emphasis on benchmark relativities, Sunsuper still remains a worthy choice.

Read more: SunsuperMorningstar
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Sunsuper cops rating downgrades
AustralianSuper ratings slide at Morningstar
Perpetual equities fund cops ratings downgrade
Statewide appoints new chief technology officer
Lift in financial services jobs
Retail super fund scores best customer service nod
Aussies continue to drain super
Sunsuper adds long/short to Aussie equities
Morningstar ratings tally for global equities
Retail fund satisfaction drops
Editor's Choice
Aberdeen drops fees on fixed income fund
KANIKA SOOD
Aberdeen Standard Investments has dropped the fees on its $180 million Australian fixed income fund.
Life insurers recognised for innovation
KARREN VERGARA
MLC Life Insurance, Challenger and TAL were big winners at this year's Plan For Life insurance awards, recognised for their innovative products and offerings.
The rate that stops the nation
ELIZA BAVIN
Prior to the horses hitting the track many economists are betting on a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia's board today to a new historical low of 0.10%.
The platforms with the most advisers
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial FirstChoice remains the platform used by the most advisers, with about 11% market share, according to latest Rainmaker numbers.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Joe Magyer
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
LAKEHOUSE CAPITAL PTY LTD
Lakehouse Capital chief investment officer Joe Magyer began investing long before he could drive, and has a competitive streak that has seen his funds outperform their peers by leaps and bounds. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something bIY7m1J8