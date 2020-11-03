Industry fund flags fee cuts

A $64 billion industry super fund has flagged a reduction in estimated investment fees and costs across most of its investment options.

Sunsuper said a number of investment options have experienced a change in estimated investment fees and indirect costs that will be back-dated to 1 July 2020.

Investment fees have been reduced across the growth, balanced, diversified, conservative, retirement and lifestyle investment options.

For example, the base fee for the growth option has been reduced from $120 per $50,000 invested to $105 per $50,000 invested.

The base fee for the balanced-index option is estimated to have risen slightly, from 0.07% pa to 0.08% pa.

Similarly, the performance fee in the socially conscious balanced option also saw a slight rise from 0.03% pa to 0.04% pa.

The largest change was the indirect cost ratio for the diversified bonds option which increased from 0.07% pa to 0.18% pa. This equated to the fee rising from $35 per $50,000 invested to $90 per $50,000 invested.

The largest reduction in fees was seen from the indirect cost ratio in the diversified alternatives option which went from 1.57% pa to 1.24% pa. The fee per $50,000 invested dropped from $785 pa to $620 pa.

Recently, four of Sunsuper's investment options were downgraded by Morningstar after revising its ratings framework.

Morningstar said despite the placing an emphasis on benchmark relativities, Sunsuper still remains a worthy choice.