Ignition Advice appoints Sally Loane as chair

Ignition Advice appoints Sally Loane as chairBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | WEDNESDAY, 7 JUN 2023 12:39PM
The former Financial Services Council (FSC) chief executive succeeds Peter Meurer who is stepping down from the role after eight years.
Loane is an experienced chair, non-executive director, and business leader.
Aside from her tenure with the FSC between 2014 and 2021, she has also worked as a non-executive director at SCEGGS primary and secondary girls' school in Darlinghurst and spent almost a decade with Coca-Cola in media and public affairs.
Currently, Loane is chair of Destination NSW and a non-executive director of Chubb Insurance Australia, PanKind and the Garvan Research Foundation. She is a member of the advisory board of consulting firm Orizontas and a mentor with McCarthy Mentoring.
Meurer will work with Loane over the transition period and welcomed her to the role.
"Sally brings proven leadership, including as a chair, and a wealth of industry expertise to the Ignition board from her many years leading a financial services organisation, together with deep knowledge of media and corporate affairs," he said.
"Her experience in policy development and advocacy, specifically in the wealth sector and with a wide range of stakeholders, will be particularly valuable to our business."
Meurer added the Ignition team will benefit from Loane's broad experience over the next phase of global growth for the company.
Ignition co-founder and board director Mark Fordree thanked Meurer and said he has been an integral part of Ignition's growth over the past few years.
"Under Peter's stewardship, Ignition has partnered with a number of leading global financial firms, piloted three capital raises and has been recognised through several global industry awards. I thank Peter for his dedication and leadership and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," he said.
Commenting on her appointment Loane said she is looking forward to working with the Ignition board, executive and people at the pivotal time for the digital transformation of the advice industry globally.
"I am a long-time advocate for all Australians to be financially literate and financially independent, particularly women, who retire with less superannuation than men, and who are still subject to a gender pay gap," she said.
Loane highlighted simplified regulation and innovation through digital tools while maintaining important consumer safeguards, will be crucial to improving affordability and access to financial advice.
"There has never been a more important time for the government and industry to support the transformation of advice provision," she said.
