IFM makes multi-billion-dollar energy bid

IFM Investors has made a EUR 5 billion offer for a 22% stake in Spanish energy company Naturgy Energy Group.

The stake will form part of IFM's Global Infrastructure Fund.

Naturgy is based in Spain and listed on the IBEX 35 exchange. Its diversified infrastructure portfolio spans over more than 20 countries and includes the largest gas distribution and third largest electricity distribution networks in Spain.

IFM said it is also a major investor in renewables, with an existing portfolio of 4.6GW of capacity including wind, solar and hydroelectric.

"IFM's 25 years of expertise in the infrastructure sector across the globe, and long-term investment philosophy and commitment to the energy transition, offers a strong addition to Naturgy's shareholder registry," IFM said.

"As one of the largest infrastructure investment managers globally, IFM's purpose is to protect and grow the long-term retirement savings of working people."

IFM added it is committed to environmental sustainability, having recently announced it will reduce carbon emissions across its asset classes, targeting net zero by 2050.

The price of the offer accounts for EUR 23 per share of Naturgy, implying a maximum amount payable of over EUR 5 billion.

IFM said the offer will be fully paid in cash and implies a premium of around 19.7% on Naturgy's trading price at the closing of the stock exchange on the date immediately prior to the announcement.

The offer also implies a 22.7% premium on the volume weighted average trading price of Naturgy's shares during the three-month term and a 28.9% premium on the volume weighted average trading price during the six-month term immediately prior to the date of the announcement.

"The offer price will be adjusted downwards if Naturgy pays or announces dividends, distributions or similar remuneration prior to the offer settlement," IFM said.

"IFM will finance the majority of the transaction with equity commitments from its fund investors, with the remaining to be financed by an acquisition debt facility."