If it ain't broke, don't fix it: Graham

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 18 NOV 2022   12:27PM

Speaking at the Financial Standard Technical Services Forum in Sydney this week, Assured Support managing director Sean Graham said that the Quality of Advice Review is disappointing for advisers who have worked hard to build the foundations of an advanced profession, only to be faced with continuous regulatory changes.

A strategic compliance consultant with over 25 years of experience in the financial services sector, Graham said that the past five years have been particularly difficult for his clients.

"The past five years in advice have been transformative and traumatic, with lots of advisers leaving the profession," he said.

"On a daily basis, we deal with advisers who are exceptionally good at their job, who can't pass the exam or don't have the qualifications and are trying to figure out ways to get out of the industry.

"It's been terrible, but it'll be even worse after all these people have put the time and energy to lay the foundation for an advice profession for regulators to turn around and say, 'We're only joking. Let's go back to something else'."

While he was clear he didn't want to criticise the proposals, he said it's disappointing that after all their efforts in recent years, advisers are facing further uncertainty and change.

He added that the Quality of Advice Review is "really just reflecting what's actually in place."

"So, if it's just reflecting what's already in place based on the data across our client base and across the industry, then why change it? Every time we change something, there are flow on effects," he said.

"There are both unanticipated consequences and unintended consequences, and one of the problems in Australia is we don't generally think enough about the consequences before we do anything from that perspective."

Graham said that regulators should consider ditching formal Statement of Advice (SOA) requirements, but he doesn't agree with paring back the use of SOAs.

"SOAs generally are a disaster. They're bureaucratic, they're intimidating, and they're frankly useless documents on any level," he said.

"One of the things Michelle Levy says is that you don't need SOAs because you have file notes. Well, the problem with that is that clients don't get file notes."

He likened it to buying a fridge and being told you don't need a warranty because you've got a receipt and that, if anything happens in the next five years, just bring the receipt back in and you'll be okay.

"But that's what an SOA is. It's a warranty document that reassures the client that you've got a solution for them, there's a plan in place and they can track against it," he argued.

"I think it'd be a terrible situation to abandon it entirely."

Quality of Advice Review
