HSBC makes alternatives push

HSBC Asset Management is launching a single business unit dedicated to alternatives with $69 billion in assets, to be led by its current global chief investment officer.

HSBC Asset Management announced it will combine its existing capabilities in the alternatives space as part of a broader strategy to reposition itself as a core solutions provider and specialist alternatives manager.

To be known as HSBC Alternatives, the new division will comprise HSBC Alternatives Investments (HAIL), including the hedge fund, private markets, private debt, venture capital and direct real estate teams.

The unit will be led by current global chief investment officer Joanna Munro, and Munro will be replaced by Xavier Baraton who currently oversees investments for fixed income, private debt and alternatives.

In the new role, Munro will be responsible for growing the range of alternative investments available to HSBC clients.

"I'm looking forward to leading the growth of HSBC Alternatives and bringing the benefits of alternatives asset classes to new and existing clients. Alongside sustainable and impact strategies, such as Climatech, we will also look to grow our capabilities in Asia," she said.

The decision follows the firm's alternatives assets doubling over the last four years, HSBC said.

"We have been very successful in delivering innovative capabilities to our institutional and wealth clients, with the recent success of our infrastructure debt teams, the rapid growth of our indirect private equity business, the launch of a direct lending investment capability with HSBC UK and the establishment of our Climatech venture capital team," HSBC chief executive Nicolas Moreau said.

"With Joanna's strong track record of building and transforming businesses, I am confident that we will take our alternatives business to the next level and accelerate this important growth opportunity."