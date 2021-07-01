Hostplus announces board shakeup

Three board members of the industry superannuation fund have been replaced after one director faced mounting pressure to step down due to his links to the coal industry.

Independent director Peter Collins, employer directors Mark Robertson and Mark Vaile, and alternative employer director Neil Randall have exited the board of the $66 billion super fund.

The announcement comes after Vaile stepped down from his post as the chancellor of University of Newcastle last week, a position he was only appointed to on June 4. He is also the chair of Whitehaven Coal.

Environmental activist group Market Forces turned up the heat on the super fund to oust Vaile, making him the target of an online campaign.

"Mark Vaile is the chairman of Whitehaven coal-the biggest pure play coal miner on the Australian share market. Whitehaven has a long history of trashing local communities and the environment. The company's Maules Creek coal mine, for example, is one of Australia's most controversial mining projects," the online petition read.

From today, the board has appointed David Attenborough and Craig Laundy as employer directors, Janet Whiting as an independent director and Brian Kearney as an alternate employer director.

Attenborough is the chief executive of Tabcorp and Laundy manages the Laundy Hotels. Whiting is a partner at Gilbert + Tobin Lawyers and Kearney is the former chief executive of the Australian Hotel Association.

Hostplus chair David Elmslie thanked the exiting members for their services.

"They have directly contributed to the exceptional long-term performance and member outcomes Hostplus has achieved, which has positioned us as the superannuation fund of choice for a growing number of Australians. We thank them sincerely for their great service and support and wish them every success in the future," Elmslie said.

Hostplus is currently exploring a merger with Statewide Super and recently confirmed that it will go ahead with merging with Intrust Super.