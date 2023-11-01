Newspaper icon
HNW firm stages comeback to retail advice

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 NOV 2023   12:26PM

A major high-net-worth financial advice firm is gearing up to re-enter the retail client space in the wake of the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) that promises them less scrutiny and red tape.

JBWere Australia is set to service retail clients once again not long after it began exiting this demographic in 2018.

One of the reasons the wealth firm exited was due to the complex regulatory environment and the difficulty of complying with Best Interest Duty obligations and how costly it was to do so, JBWere Australia chief executive Maria Lykouras told yesterday's AFR event.

With increased education standards, the focus on the code of ethics, uplift in some of the legislative requirements, Lykouras said that it puts JBWere in a "strong position now to focus and support the Quality of Advice Review".

The first tranche of reforms stemming from the QAR will ease regulatory and administrative burdens, such as abolishing the Safe Harbour Steps and Best Interest Duty.

"We're really excited by the fact that the new legislation will focus on clients and consumers, rather than ensuring that we are kind of controlling advice providers," Lykouras said.

"We do think that we will need to think more about retail advice in the future, as education is going to be so important for the children of our clients and our ability to be able to provide that advice in a way that's engaging and supports their needs as compared to the needs of their parents."

While a UBS spokesperson confirmed that it is not going back to retail advice, the global bank, however, has flagged that it will re-enter the wealth management sector after it exited in 2015.

UBS Asset Management country head for Australia and New Zealand Alison Telfer told the panel that it was "a happy change for us in Australia".

"We think of that more as rightsizing our platform. So, returning to that model of the investment bank, the asset manager, the private bank. I think what's exciting about that, for us in Australia is that opportunity to bring back the good side of vertical integration," she said.

This will be an opportunity to look at it with "fresh eyes", she said, underscoring the ability to deliver efficiencies and innovations to the end client.

"It's really interesting from the asset management side to experience the pressures and changes that are happening in the advice world," Telfer said.

At one end there is the drive for personalisation and bespoke offerings, while at the opposite end there is the need to provide suitable services for middle Australia.

"That creates challenges for asset managers too. Are we [providing] really institutional-grade bespoke illiquid solutions or multi-asset funds? You [have to think of and provide] all of those things at the moment," Telfer said.

Investors are defined as wholesale clients if the value of the financial product to which the financial service relates equals or exceeds $500,000; have net assets worth $2.5 million and over; or earn gross income $250,000 per annum or more over the last two financial years.

Wholesale advisers enjoy less scrutiny from the corporate regulator compared to retail advisers who have stringent disclosure obligations to provide a Statement of Advice and Financial and Services Guide and meet education and training requirements.

Read more: Quality of Advice ReviewJBWere AustraliaAlison TelferMaria LykourasUBS Asset Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Expert Feed

