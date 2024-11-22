HMC Capital launches DigiCo REIT

HMC Capital has officially launched its new Digital Infrastructure REIT (DigiCo) on the ASX with an enterprise value of $4.3 billion in data centre assets in Australia and the US.

HMC said due to significant demand from institutional cornerstone and retail investors, the fully underwritten IPO will have a $2.746 billion market capitalisation.

After the listing of DigiCo REIT on the ASX, HMC's assets under management (AUM) will increase to approximately $17.5 billion, representing +73% growth in CY24.

Trading of new securities in the DigiCo REIT are expected to commence on a conditional and deferred settlement basis on 12 December 2024.

The DigiCo REIT will be a diversified owner, operator, and developer of data centres with a $4 billion portfolio and a significant development pipeline in Australia and the US.

The portfolio was seeded with $2.5 billion of strategic operating assets in Australia through the acquisitions of Global Switch Australia and iseek.

In addition, HMC and DigiCo REIT have entered into agreements for the acquisition of three North American enterprise and hyperscale data centres with 44MW of contracted capacity for $1.5 billion, to be part of DigiCo REIT.

HMC said the global digital infrastructure platform will be supported by over 100 dedicated professionals including an experienced senior management team.

"The establishment of the DigiCo REIT represents another landmark transaction by HMC and demonstrates our ability to build scalable growth platforms via large scale transactions," HMC managing director and chief executive David Di Pilla said.

"DigiCo REIT provides a global operating platform in the rapidly growing digital infrastructure sector. The oversubscribed raising and upsized IPO is a testament to the significant level of investor demand for DigiCo's high quality global portfolio, customer base and development pipeline."

DigiCo infrastructure REIT chair Joseph Carrozzi said he was pleased to be joining the board and was encouraged about the future prospects for the DigiCo Infrastructure REIT.

"DigiCo is well positioned to capture the growth in data centre demand across government, hyperscale, enterprise and co-location customers. The REIT will aim to deliver stable and growing distributions, long-term capital growth and positive environmental and social impact," he said.

In addition to Carrozzi joining the board for the DigiCo REIT, HMC also announced the appointment of Adam Roberts-Thompson as co-head of corporate and asset finance, as the asset manager looks to boost its private credit expertise.

Roberts-Thompson was head of Credit Suisse's financing arm for 17 years, providing debt financing from leveraged buyouts to mortgages for corporates, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth clients.

"After 17 years at Credit Suisse and UBS, I recently completed the integration of Credit Suisse's Australian financing business into UBS and decided it was time for a new challenge," he said.

"I'm thrilled to join HMC Capital at such an exciting time for the group and private credit in Australia. I've known the team since financing their first acquisition seven years ago and admired their stellar growth to become a leading Australian alternative investment manager."