Investment

HMC Capital launches DigiCo REIT

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 22 NOV 2024   12:23PM

HMC Capital has officially launched its new Digital Infrastructure REIT (DigiCo) on the ASX with an enterprise value of $4.3 billion in data centre assets in Australia and the US.

HMC said due to significant demand from institutional cornerstone and retail investors, the fully underwritten IPO will have a $2.746 billion market capitalisation.

After the listing of DigiCo REIT on the ASX, HMC's assets under management (AUM) will increase to approximately $17.5 billion, representing +73% growth in CY24.

Trading of new securities in the DigiCo REIT are expected to commence on a conditional and deferred settlement basis on 12 December 2024.

The DigiCo REIT will be a diversified owner, operator, and developer of data centres with a $4 billion portfolio and a significant development pipeline in Australia and the US.

The portfolio was seeded with $2.5 billion of strategic operating assets in Australia through the acquisitions of Global Switch Australia and iseek.

In addition, HMC and DigiCo REIT have entered into agreements for the acquisition of three North American enterprise and hyperscale data centres with 44MW of contracted capacity for $1.5 billion, to be part of DigiCo REIT.

HMC said the global digital infrastructure platform will be supported by over 100 dedicated professionals including an experienced senior management team.

"The establishment of the DigiCo REIT represents another landmark transaction by HMC and demonstrates our ability to build scalable growth platforms via large scale transactions," HMC managing director and chief executive David Di Pilla said.

"DigiCo REIT provides a global operating platform in the rapidly growing digital infrastructure sector. The oversubscribed raising and upsized IPO is a testament to the significant level of investor demand for DigiCo's high quality global portfolio, customer base and development pipeline."

DigiCo infrastructure REIT chair Joseph Carrozzi said he was pleased to be joining the board and was encouraged about the future prospects for the DigiCo Infrastructure REIT.

"DigiCo is well positioned to capture the growth in data centre demand across government, hyperscale, enterprise and co-location customers. The REIT will aim to deliver stable and growing distributions, long-term capital growth and positive environmental and social impact," he said.

In addition to Carrozzi joining the board for the DigiCo REIT, HMC also announced the appointment of Adam Roberts-Thompson as co-head of corporate and asset finance, as the asset manager looks to boost its private credit expertise.

Roberts-Thompson was head of Credit Suisse's financing arm for 17 years, providing debt financing from leveraged buyouts to mortgages for corporates, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth clients.

"After 17 years at Credit Suisse and UBS, I recently completed the integration of Credit Suisse's Australian financing business into UBS and decided it was time for a new challenge," he said.

"I'm thrilled to join HMC Capital at such an exciting time for the group and private credit in Australia. I've known the team since financing their first acquisition seven years ago and admired their stellar growth to become a leading Australian alternative investment manager."

Read more: HMC CapitalASXCredit SuisseUBSDigiCo Infrastructure REITAdam Roberts-ThompsonJoseph CarrozziDavid Di Pilla
AustralianSuper to pay $4.2m for delayed claims handling

ELIZA BAVIN
The super fund said it would soon start a program to compensate beneficiaries whose death benefit claims took longer than the fund's internal target handling time.

Future Fund to back energy transition, residential housing

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Future Fund has been handed a new mandate, with the government directing it to prioritise investments in the energy transition, residential housing, and infrastructure.

Coalition urges super funds to push for QAR reforms

ELIZA BAVIN
The shadow minister for financial services has told super funds the Coalition has "got your back" as he urged funds to put pressure on the Albanese government to legislate the QAR reforms.

Pinnacle goes global with acquisitions

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Having successfully completed a $400 million placement in support, Pinnacle Investment Management is acquiring stakes in two international fund managers.

