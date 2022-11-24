HESTA commits $240m to build-to-rent pipeline

HESTA has poured $240 million into founding specialist affordable fund manager Super Housing Partnerships (SHP), to focus on developing a pipeline of Victorian build-to-rent apartment projects.

SHP will provide institutional investors with access to equity investment in new build-to-rent housing projects, with a focus on social and affordable housing unique to the Australian market.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the fund's founding investment in SHP's pipeline of build-to-rent homes aims to generate stable, long-term returns for members, while also helping catalyse what is an emerging investment sector in Australia.

"We have the opportunity to innovate and invest to meet an unmet need, providing our members with appropriate risk-adjusted investment returns by improving housing supply," Blakey said.

"A lack of access to housing impacts our members who provide critical services and need to afford housing near their work, and economic productivity that presents broader systemic risks to long-term investors like HESTA."

A recent Frontier Advisors report, Super in the Economy, commissioned by Industry Super Australia, noted that the build-to-rent market in Australia is currently immature in comparison to other developed markets.

"In other international cities, the build-to-rent sector has stimulated affordable housing supply aided by the government's provision of mandates and capital grants for affordable housing, which has led to build-to-rent developments becoming financially viable," it said.

However, as previously reported by Financial Standard, super funds have been deterred from investing in the affordable housing sector because of lower total returns, higher perceived risk and lack of regulatory consistency.

SHP is seeking to address some of the traditional barriers to institutional investment in affordable housing at scale, partnering with affordable and sustainable housing developers and community housing providers, aggregating capital from institutional investors into its housing strategies.

SHP venture partner and Assemble managing director Kris Daff said: "SHP is a crucial part of the solution to the acute and growing shortage of affordable housing in Australia by providing institutional investors with the opportunity to invest in a developing portfolio of affordable projects, and in due course, completed assets."

There are society-wide negative impacts associated with the housing affordability crisis, Daff added.

"It was not that long ago we were worried about how ordinary working Australians were able to purchase their first home - we have moved well beyond that to a point where the concern is now how everyday Australians can even rent a home," he said.

"We welcome HESTA's significant $240 million initial investment as this commitment demonstrates the value of SHP to large institutional investors seeking real assets, while delivering vital outcomes for Australians struggling to access secure housing."

SHP's focus is on Australian build-to-rent housing, with a mixed tenure approach that aims to improve social and investment outcomes via cross-subsidisation. The tenure mix will look to support the delivery of investment returns by providing a smooth income profile, with stable rental income, high demand, and low vacancy rates, giving resilience to changing economic conditions.