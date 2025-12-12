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Investment

Hearts & Minds, WAM slash stakes in Corporate Travel Management

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 12 DEC 2025   12:06PM
Hearts & Minds Investments (HM1) is the latest fund manager to write off its stake in the beleaguered Corporate Travel Management (CTD), while Wilson Asset Management slashed its value by 50%.

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Read more: CTDWilson Asset ManagementCorporate Travel ManagementMinds InvestmentsAustralianSuperECP Asset ManagementKPMGBennelong Australian Equity PartnersBlock Inc.DeloitteFirst Sentier InvestorsGrowth FundJamie PherousMichael HealyWAM Capital
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Woodbridge loans $100m for Brisbane residential development

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