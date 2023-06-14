Greg Combet steps down as IFM Investors, ISA chair

IFM Investors and Industry Super Australia (ISA) chair Greg Combet has relinquished his role to head the government's new Net Zero Agency.

Recognised for his expertise in government, investment, climate policy, and industrial relations, as well as a background in coal mining engineering, Combet will chair the Net Zero Agency. He will resign as chair of IFM Investors and ISA effective from June 30.

"This is my 10th year on the IFM Investors board. I'm immensely privileged to have served as a director, deputy chair and the chair during this time," Combet said.

"IFM invests on behalf of industry super funds and global pension funds to benefit their members. This purpose makes IFM a distinct funds management business, one that aligns with my own values in representing working people."

In May, the government said it would legislate a national Net Zero Authority that would spearhead Australia's transition to net zero emissions. The Authority will collaborate with state, territory and local governments, existing regional bodies, unions, industry, investors, First Nations groups to facilitate the national shift to a clean energy economy.

To expedite the Authority's responsibilities, the Net Zero Agency will commence operations from July.

Significant growth was recorded under Combet's tenure at IFM, with funds under management (FUM) growing from $50 billion in 2014 to $217 billion as of 31 March 2023. He attributed this success largely to Garry Weaven, who he succeeded as chair.

Reflecting on his role at ISA, Combet highlighted the organisation's effectiveness in advocating for fund members' financial interests and improving the superannuation system.

"ISA is a highly effective peak organisation, relentless in promoting the best financial interests of fund members and ways to improve the operation of the superannuation system. It has been a privilege to serve as chair and work with the talented team at ISA led by the chief executive Bernie Dean, and previously, David Whiteley," he said.

Combet's time as ISA chair saw several successful advocacy measures implemented, including protection of the legislated increase to the superannuation guarantee and the announcement of payday super.

ISA chief executive Bernie Dean commented: "It's hard to overstate the impact Greg has had. He leaves the super system and the nation fairer, wealthier, and better prepared for the future."

"Millions of members can be confident they'll be more financially secure thanks to the reforms Greg has helped ISA drive. Greg brought a laser-like focus to bettering the retirement outcomes of Australian workers, epitomising the member-first ethos our directors bring when they step into the boardroom.

"During a time of significant change and evolution in the super sector, Greg was a trusted, calm and strong chair, charting a pathway to deliver the best outcomes for our funds and their members. I would like to personally thank Greg for the support, leadership and trust he has placed in me as chief executive."

The new chair for IFM Investors and ISA is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the government announced the other members of the advisory board to be chaired by Combet.

The members appointed to the Advisory board include professor emeritus Ross Garnaut, Powerlink Queensland chief executive Paul Simshauser, Australian Energy Regulator chief executive Anthea Harris, Infrastructure WA chair Nicole Lockwood, Rio Tinto chief executive Kellie Parker, Australian Council of Trade Unions president Michele O'Neil, UTS pro-vice chancellor Robynne Quiggin, ClimateWorks chief executive Anna Skarbek, Mining and Energy Union general president Tony Maher, and BHP chief technical officer Laura Tyler.