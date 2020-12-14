Government fund awards mandate

A $31.2 billion government fund has selected a new manager for its ethical investment option.

ESSSuper, the government fund for emergency services, has appointed Pendal as the sole investment manager for its Ethically Minded option, effective from 11 January 2021.

AMP Capital was terminated as the manager for the option on 15 September 2020, before ESSSuper had selected a new ethical manager to take over.

After terminating AMP Capital, ESSSuper temporarily decreased fees for the Ethically Minded option from 0.73% to 0.47% while the board considered who to appoint as the new manager for the option.

Now that Pendal has been appointed, fees for members will decrease even further - from 0.47% to 0.38%.

The strategic asset allocation will also change slightly, with a larger allocation to multi=asset strategies and a smaller allocation to credit.

ESSSuper was one of a number of super funds to terminate AMP Capital as the sole manager of its ethical investment option this year, with Legalsuper and QSuper doing the same.

QSuper took its option in-house and was able to cut fees from 0.72% to 0.24% in the process.

Lagalsuper also selected Pendal to manage its ethical option, transferring the investment to Pendal Group's Sustainable Balanced Fund.

ESSSuper said its decision to terminate AMP Capital came as a result of organisational changes.

"ESSSuper felt that it was in members' best interests to end the relationship after carefully considering the appropriateness of the investment and taking into account recent organisational changes at AMP which have increased investment risks for members in our Ethically Minded option," ESSSuper said in September.

AMP Capital Ethical Leaders portfolio manager Kristen Le Mesurier resigned in August and has since taken up a new role at Platypus.

Darren Beasley and Fiona Manning were appointed co-portfolio managers following her departure.