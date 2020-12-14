NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Government fund awards mandate
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 14 DEC 2020   12:26PM

A $31.2 billion government fund has selected a new manager for its ethical investment option.

ESSSuper, the government fund for emergency services, has appointed Pendal as the sole investment manager for its Ethically Minded option, effective from 11 January 2021.

AMP Capital was terminated as the manager for the option on 15 September 2020, before ESSSuper had selected a new ethical manager to take over.

After terminating AMP Capital, ESSSuper temporarily decreased fees for the Ethically Minded option from 0.73% to 0.47% while the board considered who to appoint as the new manager for the option.

Now that Pendal has been appointed, fees for members will decrease even further - from 0.47% to 0.38%.

The strategic asset allocation will also change slightly, with a larger allocation to multi=asset strategies and a smaller allocation to credit.

ESSSuper was one of a number of super funds to terminate AMP Capital as the sole manager of its ethical investment option this year, with Legalsuper and QSuper doing the same.

QSuper took its option in-house and was able to cut fees from 0.72% to 0.24% in the process.

Lagalsuper also selected Pendal to manage its ethical option, transferring the investment to Pendal Group's Sustainable Balanced Fund.

ESSSuper said its decision to terminate AMP Capital came as a result of organisational changes.

"ESSSuper felt that it was in members' best interests to end the relationship after carefully considering the appropriateness of the investment and taking into account recent organisational changes at AMP which have increased investment risks for members in our Ethically Minded option," ESSSuper said in September.

AMP Capital Ethical Leaders portfolio manager Kristen Le Mesurier resigned in August and has since taken up a new role at Platypus.

Darren Beasley and Fiona Manning were appointed co-portfolio managers following her departure.

Read more: Ethically MindedAMP Capital Ethical LeadersDarren BeasleyFiona ManningKristen Le MesurierLagalsuperPendal GroupPlatypus
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Regnan launches global equity impact fund
AMP Capital ESG lead jumps to Platypus
Pendal profits tumble 25%
Pendal appoints head of institutional
Rest appoints three investment specialists
Investors take charge in C-suite equality
AMP Capital Ethical Leaders loses another mandate
Super fund axes AMP Capital mandate
AMP Capital's door keeps revolving
Top performing Aussie equity funds unveiled
Editor's Choice
ETF Securities shutters funds
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:43PM
ETF Securities has closed two of its exchange traded funds after failing to reach sufficient size.
Industry fund names chief executive
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
The Meat Industry Employees' Superannuation Fund has appointed a former Link Group general manager and industry fund chief executive to its top job.
Superhero to launch super fund
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
Online trading platform Superhero will go after the $2.9 billion superannuation market, launching an APRA-regulated fund in early 2021.
Commonwealth Super awards mandate for new strategy
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:28PM
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation, the $50 billion fund for government employees, has launched a new partnership with a sustainable asset manager.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something yRaocuch