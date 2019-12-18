Government fund adds to board

A $44 billion superannuation fund has added a public sector expert to its board.

Stewart Little has joined the State Super board.

He brings 18 years of experience in the public sector to the director position.

"Stewart understands the needs of public sector employees ... his long standing experience in delivering outcomes for public servants will deliver new skills and valuable insights to the board"

said State Super chair Nicholas Johnson.

Little is general secretary for the Public Service Association of NSW, responsible for the industrial representation of more than 38,000 public sector employees.

Prior to his career at the Public Service Association, Little held senior roles within the Police Association of New South Wales.

Johnson said Little "understands the workings of government and has excellent relationships with ministerial and department staff, most recently providing leadership to the Public Service Association executive and senior management teams."

Commenting on his appointment, Little said: "State Super has played a significant role over the last 100 years in maximising the benefits for members and providing financial security for public sector employees. I am very honoured to be asked to be a member of this board."