Investment
Sponsored by
Good quarter but bad year for US instos
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 JUL 2020   12:37PM

Northern Trust's survey of its American not-for-profit institutional clients found strong performance in the June quarter but year-to-date returns are still negative at pension funds and the like.

Public funds -- which have about 50% in equities -- reported a median return of 11.14% in the three months to June but year-to return date segments stand at -3.8%.

Corporate ERISA [Employee Retirement Income Security Act] pension plans returned 10.55% at the median in June quarter. Median ERISA pension plan had 37% of its total assets in US fixed income.

Foundations and endowments reported 9.24% median return for the quarter and -3.6% YTD. This category uses alternative assets extensively, with substantial median allocations to private equity (15.1%) and hedge funds (11.6%).

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

The numbers are based on 320 large US institutional investment plans totaling over US $1 trillion in assets which use Northern Trust's performance measurement services.

"Investors' willingness to take on additional risk propelled returns in the equity and corporate fixed income sectors, bringing those markets close to their all-time highs by the end of the second quarter," Northern Trust regional head of investment risk and analytical services said Mark Bovier.

"Institutional plans with higher allocations to those sectors benefited from the risk exposure, while alternative asset classes trailed in relative performance during the quarter."

Northern Trust noted longer-term returns for all three institutional segments were constrained by the earlier market disruption, despite a strong June quarter.

"With June 30 marking the end of the fiscal year for many public funds and university endowments, one-year median returns for those segments hovered in the low single digits," it said.

Ironbark restructures two funds
KANIKA SOOD
Ironbark Asset Management has appointed two managers as it restructures two previously multi-manager funds with the aim of improving liquidity and pricing.
Momentum, quality outperform in 2020: S&P
ALLY SELBY
Quality and low volatility indices outperformed during the COVID-19 financial crash, which saw the Australian share market drop 35.9% between February 20 and March 23, according to new research coming out of S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Queenslanders drain super: ISA
ELIZA BAVIN
Industry Super Australia (ISA) claims 27% of Queenslanders with a super account have accessed the Early Release of Super (ERS) scheme; the highest proportion in the nation.
Life insurance needs to prove value
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Life insurance claims paid out billions of dollars to Australians last year. However, the industry needs to focus on creating awareness for its members as it is faced with negative sentiment, specifically around group insurance, the FSC Life Insurance Summit has heard.
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Lara Bourguignon
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERCONCEPTS
From a starry-eyed student to managing director superannuation, retirement and platforms at AMP Australia, Lara Bourguignon explains how important it is to find balance in everything you do. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
