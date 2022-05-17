Newspaper icon
Good isn't good enough for the super system: Byres

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 17 MAY 2022   12:52PM

At the FINSIA 'The Regulators' event, APRA chair Wayne Byres has detailed the regulator's foremost superannuation priorities.

Australia's superannuation system is the envy of the world, but Byres said it could be better.

Having initially praised the national $3.5 trillion pool of superannuation savings as a wonderful asset, Byres later expressed his view that too many trustees continue to underperform.

"We still have too many trustees that could do better - including, in some cases, by handing their responsibilities to someone else," Byres said.

"Our primary focus continues to be to drive out sub-standard products and practices, using a combination of the government's annual performance test, our own heatmaps, intensified supervision and when needed a more muscular approach to enforcement."

Byres' rhetoric paralleled the strategic super priorities covered in APRA's 2021-2025 corporate plan.

The plan outlined that the regulator was duly strengthening prudential standards to ensure the superannuation industry rectified sub-standard practices.

The strengthened prudential standards focus on the governance of super trustees, risk management and investment governance, operational risk management and strategic planning for positive member outcomes.

Though going forward, to solve preeminent superannuation challenges, APRA said it would continue to work with the government and stakeholders to promote and deliver high-quality retirement outcomes for Australians.

The regulator would do so by leveraging its system-wide perspective to pursue the development and implementation of solutions to retirement income challenges.

Later in his speech, Byres also advised that retirement product provisions required greater attention, particularly with the new retirement income covenant soon coming into effect.

Byres said: "As the superannuation system matures and an increasing proportion of Australians move into the retirement phase, much greater attention needs to be given not just to how superannuation savings are managed, but how they are accessed in retirement."

He added that the space was ripe for innovation and new thinking.

Read more: SuperSuperannuationAPRAWayne ByresFINSIA
VIEW COMMENTS

