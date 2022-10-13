Goldman Sachs bolsters private investment business

Goldman Sachs bolsters private investment businessBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 13 OCT 2022 12:51PM
Private equity specialist David Grayce will join the multinational investment bank as its new Australian head of growth and corporate equity.
Based in Sydney and reporting to Goldman Sachs head of private equity Asia Stephanie Hui, Grayce will work closely with the regional team to lead investment opportunities in ANZ.
With over 20 years of experience as a private equity investor, most recently Grayce was a managing director at Pacific Equity Partners.
"As we continue to expand our private investing business in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), we are pleased to welcome David Grayce as a managing director on the growth and corporate equity team," the bank said.
"He will work alongside local teams across alternatives investing and build on the success of the firm's platform in the region as we continue to grow our Asia corporate and growth equity business."
The hire builds on the commitment of Goldman Sachs to the ANZ region, the investment bank said.
