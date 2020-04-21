NEWS
Executive Appointments
Global investment firm adds chair
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 21 APR 2020   12:44PM

A global multi-asset manager has appointed an industry veteran as its new chair, the head of its local operations has confirmed.

Chair and former co-chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen Martin Gilbert has been named chair of Toscafund Asset Management.

Described as an industry stalwart by Toscafund, Gilbert was a co-founder of Aberdeen Asset Management in 1983 and served as co-chief executive following its merger with Standard Life.

Gilbert is due to retire from the SLA board next month.

Toscafund is a $6 billion multi-asset manager with offices in London, New York and Melbourne.

In a statement to Financial Standard, Toscafund's managing director, investor relations for Asia Pacific Matt Unsworth said the firm is delighted to have Gilbert joining.

Gilbert has known Toscafund founder Martin Hughes for many years, Unsworth said.

"They share a common view that bespoke global fund management companies offer the best opportunities for clients seeking superior returns," Unsworth said.

"We are looking forward to benefitting from Martin Gilbert's guidance and collaborating on future opportunities."

Gilbert also currently serves as chair of digital bank Revolut and a director of Glencore.

