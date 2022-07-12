Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Global fintech Smart expands pension offering to Australia

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 12 JUL 2022   12:29PM

Global retirement technology provider Smart is expanding to Australia, establishing an office in Melbourne.

Smart technology powers UK Smart Pension, a digitally led pension and retirement scheme setup for employers.

The Australian business will operate under the Smart brand and provide its fintech offerings locally.

Its technology includes apps, web access, Amazon Alexa and Google Home skills, apparently making it as easy to manage retirement funds as it is to shop or bank online.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

Co-founders of Smart Andrew Evans and Will Wynne commented on the expansion.

"We're really excited to bring our technology to bear in Australia, creating jobs and bringing further innovation to one of the most mature retirement ecosystems on the planet," they said.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

"Our tech is based on over a million hours of research and development. As part of that, we recently spoke to over 2000 Australians and found that only 22% of those aged 55 and older feel like they understand their options at retirement, that's where we come in."

"Our AI and guided navigation tools can be accessed by people 24 hours a day, seven days a week, simplifying retirement savings and opening up huge amounts of value to people. Melbourne's rapidly growing fintech ecosystem makes it the natural choice for Smart, and we are extremely grateful to the State of Victoria for their support."

The announcement follows last week's introduction of the Retirement Income Covenant, which seeks to provide pension funds with greater flexibility in designing their retirement income strategies.

Smart's technology powers the retirement savings of more than a million savers across the world, including in the Middle East in partnership with Zurich, in Ireland with the Bank of Ireland, in the UK through Smart Pension and in partnership with Barclays business banking, and across the US.

Backed by the likes of J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Legal & General Investment Management, Link Group, Chrysalis Investments, and Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, Smart's technology aims to transform the ease of saving for retirement and taking retirement income.

Victorian Minister for Economic Development Tim Pallas added: "This arrival of Smart shows that Victoria is a productive ground for major global companies, and we'll continue to create the conditions that allow businesses to thrive and deliver more jobs."

Read more: UK Smart PensionMinister for Economic Development Tim PallasRetirement Income CovenantAndrew EvansWill Wynne
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

July 1 super changes: Are you ready?
Retirement Income Covenant a win for advisers - but for how long?
Super funds are ready for RIC: Data
You can't have it all: Retirement income strategies
NFP funds dominate retiree super: Research
Funds need retirement income strategy by July
$450 super threshold scrapped
Advisers can step up to retirement planning boom
Retirement Income Covenant, CCIV reforms pass
APRA to continue scrutiny of trustees

Editor's Choice

Global pension fund snaps up telco stake

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:29PM
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board will acquire a 70% interest in Spark New Zealand's mobile towers business TowerCo for $1.18 billion.

Qantas Super, CEFC back new ESG fund

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:24PM
Qantas Super and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) have made a combined $100 million investment in the Ellerston 2050 Fund.

Global fintech Smart expands pension offering to Australia

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:29PM
Global retirement technology provider Smart is expanding to Australia, establishing an office in Melbourne.

Nominations open for 2022 AFA awards

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:13PM
After a two-year pause, the Association of Financial Advisers has opened nominations for its 2022 awards.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.