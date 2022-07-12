Global fintech Smart expands pension offering to Australia

Global retirement technology provider Smart is expanding to Australia, establishing an office in Melbourne.

Smart technology powers UK Smart Pension, a digitally led pension and retirement scheme setup for employers.

The Australian business will operate under the Smart brand and provide its fintech offerings locally.

Its technology includes apps, web access, Amazon Alexa and Google Home skills, apparently making it as easy to manage retirement funds as it is to shop or bank online.

Co-founders of Smart Andrew Evans and Will Wynne commented on the expansion.

"We're really excited to bring our technology to bear in Australia, creating jobs and bringing further innovation to one of the most mature retirement ecosystems on the planet," they said.

"Our tech is based on over a million hours of research and development. As part of that, we recently spoke to over 2000 Australians and found that only 22% of those aged 55 and older feel like they understand their options at retirement, that's where we come in."

"Our AI and guided navigation tools can be accessed by people 24 hours a day, seven days a week, simplifying retirement savings and opening up huge amounts of value to people. Melbourne's rapidly growing fintech ecosystem makes it the natural choice for Smart, and we are extremely grateful to the State of Victoria for their support."

The announcement follows last week's introduction of the Retirement Income Covenant, which seeks to provide pension funds with greater flexibility in designing their retirement income strategies.

Smart's technology powers the retirement savings of more than a million savers across the world, including in the Middle East in partnership with Zurich, in Ireland with the Bank of Ireland, in the UK through Smart Pension and in partnership with Barclays business banking, and across the US.

Backed by the likes of J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Legal & General Investment Management, Link Group, Chrysalis Investments, and Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, Smart's technology aims to transform the ease of saving for retirement and taking retirement income.

Victorian Minister for Economic Development Tim Pallas added: "This arrival of Smart shows that Victoria is a productive ground for major global companies, and we'll continue to create the conditions that allow businesses to thrive and deliver more jobs."