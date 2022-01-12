NEWS
Investment

Global equities ETPs reap benefits of conversion

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 JAN 2022   12:35PM

Actively managed global equities exchange-traded products have grown significantly off the back of ETPs converting from unlisted unit trusts.

In September 2020, total assets of actively managed international equities ETPs were $3.7 billion, representing just over 5% of the total market, Rainmaker's ETP Report for the September 2021 quarter shows.

A year later, they jumped 457% to $20.5 billion and accounted for 16.3% of the total market.

Rainmaker assessed 23 ETPs in the research. Unit trusts on the other hand had 198 vehicles with about $110 billion of assets.

On a net funds flow basis, active international equities unlisted unit trusts lost 4% ($3.5bn) over 12 months and 15% ($13.2bn) over three years.

Not all the funds lost from active international equities unlisted unit trusts are going to the ETP market on a like-for-like basis, Rainmaker found, adding that another fundamental change occurring is the flow from active strategies to index and thematics.

"The key takeaway from this research is that the ETP market is one of the few channels offering growth for actively managed international equities products," Rainmaker said.

The ETP sector is estimated to have $125.3 billion of assets as at September 2021.

Equity ETPs, being two-thirds international equities and one-third Australian equities, hold $79 billion or 63% of the market.

Ten percent of the sector invests in fixed interest, while property ETPs only account for 3.3%.

Seventeen out of 28 products added in the past 12 months were actively managed.

