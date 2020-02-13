Gig economy sucking super savings dry

More Australians are at risk of falling outside the retirement income system as the gig economy, characterised by temporary jobs and part-time contracts, continues to make waves down under.

It's causing everyday Aussies to retire with much less, forcing the country's taxpayers to carry the added costs, according to a Treasury submission by the Actuaries Institute.

In a paper submitted to the Treasury's Retirement Income Review Panel, the Institute warned of the new risks to Australia's superannuation system.

"The gig economy... creates a new set of problems with respect to the superannuation guarantee (SG) system," it said.

"It provides people with different types of jobs than full-time positions. They may provide flexibility, etc. but may not always provide sufficient total income for their needs, let alone any savings for retirement.

"This means that taxpayers will need to support the lower paid or gig workers who will fall back onto the age pension system to a greater degree than otherwise."

The submission warned the aging population would worsen the problem.

"As a growing part of the workforce, if the gig economy workers do not participate in the SG system, the percentage of the population covered by compulsory superannuation will reduce," it warned.

"This problem will be exacerbated by the falling ratio of workers to retirees."

The Institute also identified the shortcomings in the nation's current retirement policies, and pointed to shortfalls in financial literacy as a key cause of concern.

"Accumulation based superannuation puts inflation, investment, longevity, expense and other risks into the individual's hands," it said.

However, the Institute argued the evolving Australian economy could put pressure on Australians' retirement savings.

"There is a real risk that the age pension, plus an individual's superannuation savings combined, may not be sufficient to provide an adequate retirement income due to a combination of factors."

These include low contributions, insufficient investment returns and lengthened lifespans as key factors for insufficient retirement savings.

The Institute recommended the Treasury implement universal SG coverage for all Australian workers.

"Going forward, universal coverage for all workers should be the goal of the SG system, whether people are employees, self-employed or participate as part of a growing gig economy," the Institute said.

"Without coverage, the only fallback position will be the Age Pension, a cost borne by all taxpayers including those who saved through the SG and made voluntary savings."

In the submission, the Institute warned that voluntary contributions were usually insufficient.

"History shows that voluntary saving decisions made by households are generally inadequate," it said.

Self-employed workers who are not included in the SG system may voluntarily contribute, however, the Institute argues they are more likely to reinvest in their business.

"It is likely that new business owners choose to reinvest in their businesses rather than voluntarily direct cashflow to their superannuation," it said.

"Given that a significant percentage of small businesses fail, many self-employed who plan to use the success of their business as their retirement plan may end up making no retirement savings whilst self-employed."

The Institute has called for "deeper longitudinal research" to assist the government and private sector in understanding whether Australians have sufficient funds to drawdown on during their retirement.

"There is little evidence on the adequacy of retirement income in Australia because of a lack of good quality data," it said.

"Australians tend to underspend in retirement for fear they will outlive their money. Some retirees are net savers. But a lack of data means it is difficult to know if retirees have an adequate level of income."