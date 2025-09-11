Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Geopolitical risks to drive infra investments: Report

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  THURSDAY, 11 SEP 2025   12:28PM

The report indicates infrastructure investments have emerged as a key tool for investors to mitigate risk, with allocations expected to rise 20%.

The PM700 tracks responses from over 700 senior investment professionals at an international scale and provides tailored insights on the latest private markets investment trends.

Findings from this year's report revealed the number of investors allocating to infrastructure is expected to increase globally from 49% to 60% by 2030.

Key drivers of this predicted increase are returns and risk management, with investors looking to private markets to balance geopolitical risk and macroeconomic volatility. Some 47% of investors referenced diversification, inflation hedging and resilience as their primary motivations for allocating to private markets.

Investors said infrastructure equity and debt investments have met or exceeded return expectations in the last 12-18 months, with 57% of respondents enjoying outsized equity returns, and 49% signalling the same for debt investments.

Investors are calling for regulatory and policy measures to support access to investible projects, with net return expectations for infrastructure equity increasing to 13.4%. This is up 200bps from 2024 and nearly on par with private equity (13.65%); while debt net returns are also increasing to 9.6%, up 170bps from 2024.

Asia Pacific has the highest net return expectations of 9.8% rather than 9.6% across other localities. The report says this can be credited to a higher number of infra debt investments meeting or exceeding their return expectations in the last 12-18 months, with APAC seeing 53% of investors' return expectations were exceeded, in contrast to 49% of investors from other regions.

Of these investors 19% highlight transport as the most attractive sector, rather than digital infrastructure which is more popular globally.

The report also suggests the three sub-themes with the strongest opportunities in infrastructure equity for investors are social (55%), digital, AI and/or telecommunications (47%) and environmental (47%)

While the top three sub-themes presenting the strongest opportunity in infrastructure debt for investors are digital, AI, and/or telecommunications (45%), social (45%) and transportation (43%).

Findings show APAC investors are lower on the risk curve for infrastructure equity investments, with 52% targeting Core-plus levels of return for infra equity investments, compared to 39% globally.

APAC investors also indicate a higher motivation to invest in infrastructure equity for a positive social impact, with 44% indicating it as their top driver, while only 37% of investors from other regions place it as their primary reason.

The biggest challenges to infrastructure investment were cited as asset allocation constraints and disproportionate deal supply to demand, with six out of 10 respondents indicating that higher risk/return solutions would draw more private capital to this sector.

IFM's chief strategy officer Luba Nikulina said: "Fears around geopolitical shocks and macroeconomic uncertainty are pushing institutional investors to rethink investment strategies and explore alternative assets."

"Valued for its potential to deliver equity-like returns with lower volatility, infrastructure is an all-weather asset class that comes into its own during times of uncertainty.

"While investor appetite for infrastructure is high, deal supply must accelerate. Regulatory reform can help faster planning approvals, clarity in cross-border frameworks, and government-backed revenue mechanisms are all key instruments."

Read more: PM700IFM Investors
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FICAP RockStar returns to The Beresford in 2025
IFM Investors enters student accommodation arena
IFM Investors buys Air Rail
IFM Investors chief of staff exits
European property draws interest from HESTA
Nest drops $930m into new IFM Investors fund
New sustainable real assets boutique eyes housing, aged care
IFM Investors fills executive post after global hunt
Cbus plays it steady amid rocky start to the year
Chalmers looks to trade super pool for minerals with US

Editor's Choice

NGS Super moves to make admin fees more equitable

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
About 80% of NGS Super members will benefit from fee savings when it transfers its administration function to Grow Inc. next month. However, Income account members will pay more.

CSLR a 'shared responsibility' for all AFCA members: SMSFA

MATTHEW WAI  |   11:54AM
Responding to the Treasury consultation on the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), the SMSF Association (SMSFA) agrees the most efficient and equitable way to fund the special levy is to spread it across all Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) sub-sectors.

GQG FUM rises $1bn in face of continued outflows

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:29PM
Despite close to $2 billion in outflows, GQG has reported another month of FUM growth.

Binance, Franklin Templeton in digital asset partnership

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:40PM
Binance and Franklin Templeton have collaborated to accelerate the adoption of digital asset securities.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media