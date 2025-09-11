Geopolitical risks to drive infra investments: Report

The report indicates infrastructure investments have emerged as a key tool for investors to mitigate risk, with allocations expected to rise 20%.

The PM700 tracks responses from over 700 senior investment professionals at an international scale and provides tailored insights on the latest private markets investment trends.

Findings from this year's report revealed the number of investors allocating to infrastructure is expected to increase globally from 49% to 60% by 2030.

Key drivers of this predicted increase are returns and risk management, with investors looking to private markets to balance geopolitical risk and macroeconomic volatility. Some 47% of investors referenced diversification, inflation hedging and resilience as their primary motivations for allocating to private markets.

Investors said infrastructure equity and debt investments have met or exceeded return expectations in the last 12-18 months, with 57% of respondents enjoying outsized equity returns, and 49% signalling the same for debt investments.

Investors are calling for regulatory and policy measures to support access to investible projects, with net return expectations for infrastructure equity increasing to 13.4%. This is up 200bps from 2024 and nearly on par with private equity (13.65%); while debt net returns are also increasing to 9.6%, up 170bps from 2024.

Asia Pacific has the highest net return expectations of 9.8% rather than 9.6% across other localities. The report says this can be credited to a higher number of infra debt investments meeting or exceeding their return expectations in the last 12-18 months, with APAC seeing 53% of investors' return expectations were exceeded, in contrast to 49% of investors from other regions.

Of these investors 19% highlight transport as the most attractive sector, rather than digital infrastructure which is more popular globally.

The report also suggests the three sub-themes with the strongest opportunities in infrastructure equity for investors are social (55%), digital, AI and/or telecommunications (47%) and environmental (47%)

While the top three sub-themes presenting the strongest opportunity in infrastructure debt for investors are digital, AI, and/or telecommunications (45%), social (45%) and transportation (43%).

Findings show APAC investors are lower on the risk curve for infrastructure equity investments, with 52% targeting Core-plus levels of return for infra equity investments, compared to 39% globally.

APAC investors also indicate a higher motivation to invest in infrastructure equity for a positive social impact, with 44% indicating it as their top driver, while only 37% of investors from other regions place it as their primary reason.

The biggest challenges to infrastructure investment were cited as asset allocation constraints and disproportionate deal supply to demand, with six out of 10 respondents indicating that higher risk/return solutions would draw more private capital to this sector.

IFM's chief strategy officer Luba Nikulina said: "Fears around geopolitical shocks and macroeconomic uncertainty are pushing institutional investors to rethink investment strategies and explore alternative assets."

"Valued for its potential to deliver equity-like returns with lower volatility, infrastructure is an all-weather asset class that comes into its own during times of uncertainty.

"While investor appetite for infrastructure is high, deal supply must accelerate. Regulatory reform can help faster planning approvals, clarity in cross-border frameworks, and government-backed revenue mechanisms are all key instruments."