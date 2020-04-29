NEWS
Economics
Gargantuan stimulus needed to survive economic disaster
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 APR 2020   12:20PM

Economic experts are calling on the government to commit to "gargantuan" fiscal stimulus measures, amounting to at least 15-20% of Australia's GDP per year for the next two to three years.

Anything less, they argue, will run the risk of a debt-default deflationary spiral as households and businesses, already leveraged with debt well before the COVID-19 crisis, struggle to pay back their loans.

In an article for the Conversation, University of Sydney Professor of macroeconomics James Morley and UNSW Professor of economics Richard Holden argued any effort to relax restrictions, such as those limiting the gathering of people, won't be "anywhere near enough" to nurse the economy back to health.

"Even if we lifted all of its restrictions right now, demand for our exports would remain at global recession levels, pushing our economy backwards," they said.

"Adding to the case for enormous extra spending is the additional reality that business cycles are almost always asymmetric: the output lost in a recession isn't regained in the recovery."

The government's induced recession will permanently alter our standard of living and possibly our path to future growth, Morley and Holden argued, as Australians become more frugal with their spending.

While the government's JobKeeper packages will mitigate the severity of the recession, these measures will not avoid one all together, they argue.

"They are not 'stimulus' measures, but measures that will merely maintain (some of) the status quo," Morley and Holden said.

"Even with them, it is entirely reasonable to expect the unemployment rate to climb into double digits as 15-20% of the workforce lose their jobs."

The government's $130 billion JobKeeper payment, announced March 30, brought Australia's total fiscal stimulus measures to $320 billion, representing 16.4% of annual GDP.

Australia should take advantage of historically low interest rate levels, they said, with the Commonwealth government able to issue 10 year bonds at an annual cash rate well below 1%.

"This means that even $1 trillion of extra spending (more than one half of Australia's annual gross domestic product) would carry a price tag of $10 billion a year or about $400 per person," Holden and Morley said.

"As the economy grows, partly as a result of this extra spending, net debt will shrink as a proportion of gross domestic product, just as it did after the Second World War."

The government has ample capacity to conduct this type of large-scale fiscal stimulus, they argued, having one of the lowest net debt to GDP ratios in the developed world.

"If stimulus is big enough to be successful, financial markets will understand that debt issued by the Commonwealth will ultimately be backed by a higher GDP," Morley and Holden said.

The government will need to signal well in advance various stimulus measures that will be in place once the JobKeeper package ends. These will need to boost the economy and safeguard it from future pandemics, they said.

Morley and Holden argued these should include improving the national broadband network, improving Australian Post efficiency and port/road transport, encouraging the use of robust technologies to limit the spread of the virus, labour intensive programs that improve local environments, online delivery for universities, and making Australia a world leader in the remote delivery of the arts.

They also urged the government to consider long-term "war bonds" or "COVID bonds" at low interest rates, similar to what the government issued during WWII.

"The bonds would allow visibility into the extent to which the Commonwealth government remained prudent in other spending and would use a precedent already established in making a distinction between spending for investment and spending for consumption," Morley and Holden said.

"A broad take-up could also engender the political support needed to extend JobKeeper to more than one million casual workers, and temporary visa holders and students.

"Denying people who could contribute to Australia's economic recovery the opportunity to do it risks denying Australia the resources it will need when the crisis is over."

Announcing further stimulus measures as soon as possible would help prevent further declines in economic activity, they said, with the government set to deliver an economic statement on May 12.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

JobKeeper, Economics, James Morley, Richard Holden, UNSW, University of Sydney, COVID-19
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY  |   12:48PM
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:33PM
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
