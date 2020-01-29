GAM hires, launches new strategies

GAM Investments is expanding its Australia business with a new hire for its wholesale business and the introduction of two new funds.

Ryan Crewe has been appointed manager - key accounts and will be responsible for developing GAM's distribution efforts in the wealth advisory market.

Crewe joins GAM from Pengana Capital where he was lead business development manager for NSW and New Zealand.

Prior to that, Crewe worked at BlackRock, where he was responsible for distribution across NSW and the ACT.

Alex Zaika, GAM Australia managing director said the appointment will further expand the company's presence and deepen its relationship with Australian private wealth advisers.

"[Crewe] has an excellent reputation and has worked with sophisticated advisers who are demanding differentiated, institutional grade solutions," Zaika said.

The appointment coincides with the expansion of GAM's local product offering to include GAM Systematic Core Macro and Commodity Trade Finance.

The strategies have been implemented to complement GAM's established local offerings, GAM Systematic Alternative Risk Premia and Insurance Linked Securities.

Both new funds have already been established overseas and both have been seeded by an Australian investor.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Zaika said the decision to launch the funds in Australia is part of the company's push to expand in the region.

"We opened the Australian office in July 2018 and since then we have seen very good inflows from Australian institutional investors," Zaika said.

"For Australian investors it is easier for them if the funds are Australian domiciled, so we are making it more readily available for investors."

GAM employs around 850 people over 14 countries with asset under management of around US$136.1billion as at 30 September 2019.