NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
GAM hires, launches new strategies
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 JAN 2020   11:41AM

GAM Investments is expanding its Australia business with a new hire for its wholesale business and the introduction of two new funds.

Ryan Crewe has been appointed manager - key accounts and will be responsible for developing GAM's distribution efforts in the wealth advisory market.

Crewe joins GAM from Pengana Capital where he was lead business development manager for NSW and New Zealand.

Prior to that, Crewe worked at BlackRock, where he was responsible for distribution across NSW and the ACT.

Alex Zaika, GAM Australia managing director said the appointment will further expand the company's presence and deepen its relationship with Australian private wealth advisers.

"[Crewe] has an excellent reputation and has worked with sophisticated advisers who are demanding differentiated, institutional grade solutions," Zaika said.

The appointment coincides with the expansion of GAM's local product offering to include GAM Systematic Core Macro and Commodity Trade Finance.

The strategies have been implemented to complement GAM's established local offerings, GAM Systematic Alternative Risk Premia and Insurance Linked Securities.

Both new funds have already been established overseas and both have been seeded by an Australian investor.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Zaika said the decision to launch the funds in Australia is part of the company's push to expand in the region.

"We opened the Australian office in July 2018 and since then we have seen very good inflows from Australian institutional investors," Zaika said.

"For Australian investors it is easier for them if the funds are Australian domiciled, so we are making it more readily available for investors."

GAM employs around 850 people over 14 countries with asset under management of around US$136.1billion as at 30 September 2019.

Read more: GAM InvestmentsAlex ZaikaGAM AustraliaPengana CapitalRyan Crewe
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
GAM partners with SimCorp
DNR expands distribution team
Pengana to acquire stake in US firm
Paradice hires from Pengana
New strategic advisory lead at Willis Towers Watson
Bonds raise alarm at fund manager
GAM names local institutional business director
GAM sacks investment director
Fund manager expands distribution team
GAM chief executive steps down
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:45PM
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:44PM
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something z9gk7Jv1