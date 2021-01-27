Future Fund increases cash again

The $171 billion sovereign wealth fund increased its cash position to 19.8% or about $34 billion, as it reports a positive year for returns ending December.

Future Fund returned 1.7% in the year after positive returns in the September and December quarters lifted it back to the positive territory from FY20's negative returns.

The 1.7% return for 2020 is still below the target return of 4.4%, which is set at CPI plus 4-5% over the long-term. It is also a sharp contrast to 2019's pre-COVID returns of 14.3%.

Longer-term returns (three-years and beyond) remain above the target.

Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt said the remarkable changes in policy, economies and markets is changing the investment landscape.

"The negative returns of the first half have been more than reversed and the Fund continues to exceed its mandated benchmark return while controlling risk levels," said Arndt, who moved into the role from chief investment officer after David Neal's departure for IFM Investors.

"While markets have performed strongly, we remain conscious of the potential downside risks, including from public health and economic reversals and so the portfolio is positioned at around neutral levels of risk," he said.

"This is designed to allow us to continue to generate returns when markets are strong, while reducing the impact of market falls. This neutral risk positioning and our dynamic approach to managing the portfolio also allows us to selectively deploy capital into new opportunities where we identify them."

FY20 was the second time in Future Fund's 15-year-long history that the main fund returned a negative return (-0.9%). The last time this happened was in FY09 when it returned -5.1%.

In 2020, Future Fund returned -3.4% in March quarter, -0.7% in June quarter, 1.1% in September quarter and 4.9% in December quarter.

The main fund increased its cash position throughout 2020.

At March end last year, it had 9.6% of its assets in cash. This was increased to 17% at June end, and finally to 19.8% at December end, according to the asset allocation reported today.

"It [may] look like we are more defensive but that's not the case. We are more flexible and keen to preserve the robustness of the portfolio..." Future Fund's newly-appointed chief investment officer Sue Brake said.

Asset allocation for the $171 billion main fund at December end stood at: 7% or $11.9 billion in Australian equities, 16.8% or $28.6 billion in developed global equities and 8.3% or $14.2 billion in emerging markets equities.

In other asset classes it had 13.4% or $23 billion in private equity, 6.1% or $10.4 billion in property, 7.4% or $12.7 billion in infrastructure and timberland, 7.1% or $12 billion in debt securities, 14.2% or $24.2 billion in alternatives and 19.8% or $33.8 billion in cash.