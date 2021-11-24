Future Fund hires chief economist

The $199 billion sovereign wealth fund hired from Wellington Management for its inaugural chief economist.

Toby Johnston will commence the role on January 27 and will report directly to the Future Fund's chief investment officer Sue Brake.

He will lead the fund's economic team and have a primary focus on providing strategic advice, analysis and insights on relevant global macro-economic issues and opportunities to the agency and the Board of Guardians.

Johnston spent the last 17 years at Wellington Management as a partner and global macro strategist.

"The world is changing and how we respond to these changes is critical. This is an important senior role that will deepen our understanding of key macroeconomic issues such as those discussed in our recent position paper and bring a strong investment lens to analysing and responding to those issues," Brake said.

"Toby is a deeply experienced and highly regarded investment and economics professional with global expertise. His appointment further bolsters the agency's strategic investment capabilities and will enrich the quality and value of the advice we provide to the board as it navigates the new investment world."

In July, Ben Samild was promoted as deputy chief investment officer from his role as head of alternatives. The role was left vacant in December 2020 when Brake moved into the chief investment role.

It comes as Future Fund delivered a one-year return of 22.3%. The Future Fund has returned 8.3% per annum since inception in May 2006 and 10.5% per annum over 10 years.