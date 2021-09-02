NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Funds will have to guide members on SRM, LTRM

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 2 SEP 2021   4:06PM

Can consumers, even informed ones, tell the difference between standard risk measure (SRM) and long-term risk measure (LTRM) labels?

That's a question put to Chant West general manager Ian Fryer and Aware Super manager for actuarial practice Estelle Liu, at a panel moderated by AIST senior manager of policy David Haynes.

Superannuation funds currently disclose SRM [usually CPI plus a percentage] to members, which is regarded as a short-term risk measure. The Actuaries Institute has been working on an LTRM to help members understand the risk of not meeting their long-term goals of at-retirement outcomes.

Fryer said it will not be possible to keep both the SRM and LTRM labels.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"I'd say we can't keep the standard risk measure term label. That would need to be changed to a short-term risk measure, and then you have a long-term risk measure," he said.

"That helps a little bit but still you've got two measures that is making it very clear what they are trying to do. One is looking at risk from the short term one's looking at it from the long term."

However, he said getting rid of SRM completely (and not even renaming it to short-term risk measure) and making members look at just LTRM may not be a good idea.

"I would then say, though, if you've got someone who is going to need most of the money in the next few years, then the short-term is risk measure is actually helpful information to them. If we take it away, there'll be nothing for people to understand well what sort of risks [they face in the short-term]," he said.

Fryer said there may be room for funds to present both short-term and long-term risk measures to consumers.

"I think there is a way through graphical means -- especially if we've got some people who know what they're doing in terms of presentation -- to actually communicate that. So, I think it's worth aiming for that," he said.

Aware's Liu said funds will have to guide members (based on how far away they are from retirement) on which of the SRM and LTRM is more pertinent to them.

"It's really about guiding them to find which one is the most relevant to them, based on how long they have to wait until they need to take most of their money," Liu said.

"So, if that is the prerequisite, then we know how to guide them into using the one that's more relevant to them, and they only need to look at one instead of two."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2021. Click here to subscribe to AIST's newsletter.

Read more: AISTAware SuperEstelle LiuIan Fryer
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC to watch member shunting to untested super products
YFYS spurs half to change asset mix
Time to weed out dud funds: Delaney
Why are YFYS test scores a secret?
Should super funds consider crypto assets?
Short-termism damaging climate outcomes
Transition to renewables trumps divestment
Cracking the data science code
APRA leaves door open for benchmark tweaks
Forrest pitches a green Fortescue to super funds

Editor's Choice

Why are YFYS test scores a secret?

KANIKA SOOD
At the AIST's annual investment conference, APRA general manager superannuation Katrina Ellis was asked if the regulator is keen on transparency, why it didn't publish the quantum by which MySuper products passed or failed the inaugural YFYS test.

Aware Super to offload farm assets

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $140 billion super fund is readying to sell a significant agriculture portfolio, comprising cropping assets and water entitlements in Victoria.

Advice group adds to leadership

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former general manager of private wealth at Wilsons Advisory will lead one of Easton Investments' licensees in a newly created role.

Should super funds consider crypto assets?

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds that dismiss crypto assets are at risk of underperforming, the AIST ASI Conference has heard.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.