Funds will have to guide members on SRM, LTRM

Can consumers, even informed ones, tell the difference between standard risk measure (SRM) and long-term risk measure (LTRM) labels?

That's a question put to Chant West general manager Ian Fryer and Aware Super manager for actuarial practice Estelle Liu, at a panel moderated by AIST senior manager of policy David Haynes.

Superannuation funds currently disclose SRM [usually CPI plus a percentage] to members, which is regarded as a short-term risk measure. The Actuaries Institute has been working on an LTRM to help members understand the risk of not meeting their long-term goals of at-retirement outcomes.

Fryer said it will not be possible to keep both the SRM and LTRM labels.

"I'd say we can't keep the standard risk measure term label. That would need to be changed to a short-term risk measure, and then you have a long-term risk measure," he said.

"That helps a little bit but still you've got two measures that is making it very clear what they are trying to do. One is looking at risk from the short term one's looking at it from the long term."

However, he said getting rid of SRM completely (and not even renaming it to short-term risk measure) and making members look at just LTRM may not be a good idea.

"I would then say, though, if you've got someone who is going to need most of the money in the next few years, then the short-term is risk measure is actually helpful information to them. If we take it away, there'll be nothing for people to understand well what sort of risks [they face in the short-term]," he said.

Fryer said there may be room for funds to present both short-term and long-term risk measures to consumers.

"I think there is a way through graphical means -- especially if we've got some people who know what they're doing in terms of presentation -- to actually communicate that. So, I think it's worth aiming for that," he said.

Aware's Liu said funds will have to guide members (based on how far away they are from retirement) on which of the SRM and LTRM is more pertinent to them.

"It's really about guiding them to find which one is the most relevant to them, based on how long they have to wait until they need to take most of their money," Liu said.

"So, if that is the prerequisite, then we know how to guide them into using the one that's more relevant to them, and they only need to look at one instead of two."

Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2021. Click here to subscribe to AIST's newsletter.