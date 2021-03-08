Funds announce chief ahead of merger

With LGIAsuper and Energy Super to merge, the funds' boards have agreed on who will be chief executive.

LGIAsuper chief executive Kate Farrar will lead the merged funds from 1 July 2021.

The merger of LGIAsuper and Energy Super will see the funds continue to operate under their existing brands and form the third-largest profit for-members fund in the state. The merged funds will manage more than $20 billion in retirement savings for around 120,000 members.

"Kate is an exceptional businessperson whose record of achievement at LGIAsuper is outstanding. In three years, Kate has improved member outcomes and satisfaction, lowered the fund's cost of providing administration services by 30%, and grown the fund by $2 billion," LGIAsuper chair John Smith said.

"Her history of working in the energy sector also ensures that she understands not only LGIAsuper's members, but also the industries in which many of Energy Super's 48,000 members work. As well as being a current member of LGIAsuper, Kate was herself an Energy Super member during her years in the sector."

"Both boards are confident that Kate will lead our combined organisation to be a strong, boutique, Queensland-centric superannuation fund that will generate better outcomes for members."

This means Energy Super chief executive Robyn Petrou will step down.

"Robyn has done an outstanding job leading Energy Super during more than a decade of unparalleled industry and regulatory change and delivered great outcomes for our members," Energy Super chair Richard Flanagan said.

"Her contribution to the fund will continue through the planned transition period, and both she and Kate are committed to working together to ensure this merger is a success for our people and our members.

The funds said the merger is well underway, with a joint organisation and single MySuper product to take effect from 1 July 2021.