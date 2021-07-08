FSC launches DDO templates

The Financial Services Council (FSC) and 60 of its members have worked together to launch two products ahead of the design and distribution obligations (DDO) regime.

The FSC and members from life insurance, funds management and superannuation have collaborated templates for Target Market Determinations (TMDs) and industry data standards which will aid the implementation of DDO.

ASIC's RG 274 Product design and distribution obligations will come into effect in October and aims to help consumers obtain appropriate financial products by requiring issuers and distributors to have a "consumer-centric approach" to the design and distribution of products.

Templates are available for life insurance; income protection insurance; trauma insurance;

TPD insurance; superannuation master trusts (choice products); superannuation wraps; funds management (covering ETPs and LICs); and managed accounts.

"Eighteen months ago we started on this time-critical piece of work, designing target market determination templates and data standards for super funds, platforms and wraps, life insurers and fund managers, to help financial services firms prepare for the DDO regime on October 5," FSC chief executive Sally Loane said.

"Our templates and standards should make life much easier for product issuers, platforms and financial advisers who would otherwise face confusing and inconsistent compliance requirements. Without this alignment, advisers in particular will be faced with having to comply with dozens of different templates. That would be simply unworkable."

The templates are available to FSC members and are also available under license to non-members. Over 200 non-member companies have used the templates and data standards.

"The fact that so many firms are using our templates clearly indicates the importance these businesses put on reducing costs while meeting their DDO requirements," Loane said.

"The DDO regime will require a large step-up in collaboration between all players in the financial services industry. The FSC has been proud to serve as the focal point for this collaboration in the wealth management and life insurance sectors."

The FSC is the latest industry participant to launch a DDO product. In March, Iress launched a DDO solution followed by Morningstar.