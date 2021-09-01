Franklin Templeton hires from GSFM

Franklin Templeton has appointed a new sales director, hiring from GSFM.

Huw O'Grady will join the firm in the position of sales director, based in Melbourne.

He joins from GSFM, where O'Grady spent seven years as key account manager, responsible for advisory groups, family offices and small institutional investors.

"We are very pleased to have a sales executive of Huw's skill and experience join us as we grow our business in Australia," Franklin Templeton Australia and New Zealand managing director Matthew Harrison said.

"Our team is a competitive advantage. We work hard to cultivate an inclusive workplace that helps our employees thrive, which in turn benefits our clients, our partners and our company."

Franklin Templeton head of sales Felicity Walsh added that O'Grady's appointment reflects growth in the business since it acquired Legg Mason in 2020.

"Today, we are well positioned to service our clients to create long-term, sustainable businesses off the back of a strong and experienced sales and distribution team," she said.

"We continue to invest in people to remain innovative and nimble to meet the demands from our clients, backed by our world-class specialist investment managers and capabilities."

O'Grady added: "I have a passion for asset management and take pride in working with clients to help deliver better investment outcomes. I am looking forward to bringing new perspectives and positive energy to the Franklin Templeton team."