FPA to manage $1.5m scholarship mandate

The federal minister for women has awarded the Financial Planning Association of Australia a mandate to deliver $1.5 million worth of scholarships.

The scholarships, which are part of the Women's Leadership and Development Program, aim to assist more women to enter and achieve leadership roles in the financial planning, accounting, business, finance and economics industries.

Senator Marise Payne selected the FPA to provide 38 scholarships valued at up to $50,000 for over two years.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said the appointment is a "significant coup for the FPA", reinforcing the strength of the profession more broadly and recognition of the leadership the FPA has taken through its program.

"Increasing the number of women in financial planning will not only grow the profession but also fill the unmet advice need in Australia which will help more consumers," he said.

Payne said: "People with a background in finance or economics play a central role in public policy and decision-making, however, women are under-represented in these industries and roles."

"We want to see increased representation of women in the economics and financial services industry and create a talent pool and pipeline for diversity in business leadership participation and further close the gender pay gap."

The scholarships encourage and assist women, particularly from disadvantaged backgrounds, to enter, re-enter and achieve leadership roles across the financial services sector.

The FPA will release more information about the programs over the coming months.