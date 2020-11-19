NEWS
Financial Planning
FPA board member joins new firm
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 19 NOV 2020   12:43PM

Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) board member Julie Matheson has joined Peloton Partners.

The Melbourne based financial services consultancy was founded by Rob Jones and Michael Harrison, both former Shadforth financial advisers.

Matheson joins as principal consultant and general manager for the firm's iDELIVER program.

Jones said it has seen an upswing in business as firms seek to restructure their service, value and pricing frameworks.

"Julie has the right experience, including 10 years as a self-licensed adviser, and deep knowledge of the need to pair professional standards with the right commercial focus when pricing the value of advice for financial planning firms," Jones said.

"At the heart of this focus is conviction around ensuring the right pricing outcome for businesses and their clients."

"We would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate Julie on her election to the FPA Board along with Kearsten James and Julian Place."

