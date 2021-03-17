Former Wallaby departs Westpac for NAB

After six months as head of private wealth, north at Westpac, Phil Waugh has taken on an executive role at NAB.

Waugh has been appointed as executive, broker distribution at NAB and will report to executive, home ownership Andy Kerr.

Waugh spent four years at Westpac and in his most recent role led a team of over 200 in New South Wales and Queensland.

Prior to this, Waugh was the bank's head of COVID-19 response and was responsible for the design, implementation, delivery of government-initiated business packages and stimulus programs as well as coordinating the business division workforce for lockdown.

Waugh first joined Westpac as national manager for St George auto finance and was previously head of asset finance at Commonwealth Bank.

Prior to joining the finance industry, Waugh was a professional rugby union player for over 12 years and played in the Wallabies.

Commenting on the role, Kerr said Waugh is an exceptional leader and experienced banker in intermediated distribution.

"His leadership will ensure we build on the momentum we are seeing in our broking business as we remain focused on delivering Australia's simplest home loan and strengthening our position as the bank behind the broker," Kerr said.

"Phil's passion for customers, and success driving high-performing teams will be an asset for the broker business and I'm excited about what he will bring to NAB."

Waugh added that is looking forward to working at NAB to grow the business and deliver to brokers and their customers.

"Brokers play a significant role in the Australian community in providing access to credit and driving competition, and this contribution continues to grow," he said.