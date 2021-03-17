NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Former Wallaby departs Westpac for NAB
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 MAR 2021   11:36AM

After six months as head of private wealth, north at Westpac, Phil Waugh has taken on an executive role at NAB.

Waugh has been appointed as executive, broker distribution at NAB and will report to executive, home ownership Andy Kerr.

Waugh spent four years at Westpac and in his most recent role led a team of over 200 in New South Wales and Queensland.

Prior to this, Waugh was the bank's head of COVID-19 response and was responsible for the design, implementation, delivery of government-initiated business packages and stimulus programs as well as coordinating the business division workforce for lockdown.

Waugh first joined Westpac as national manager for St George auto finance and was previously head of asset finance at Commonwealth Bank.

Prior to joining the finance industry, Waugh was a professional rugby union player for over 12 years and played in the Wallabies.

Commenting on the role, Kerr said Waugh is an exceptional leader and experienced banker in intermediated distribution.

"His leadership will ensure we build on the momentum we are seeing in our broking business as we remain focused on delivering Australia's simplest home loan and strengthening our position as the bank behind the broker," Kerr said.

"Phil's passion for customers, and success driving high-performing teams will be an asset for the broker business and I'm excited about what he will bring to NAB."

Waugh added that is looking forward to working at NAB to grow the business and deliver to brokers and their customers.

"Brokers play a significant role in the Australian community in providing access to credit and driving competition, and this contribution continues to grow," he said.

Read more: NABWestpacPhil WaughAndy Kerr
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC takes NAB to court
APRA closes Westpac probe
Westpac prioritises risk management
Westpac exec goes part-time
Former adviser charged over fabricated information
Chances of CBA admitting to Essential Super wrongdoing "non-existent"
Frontier zeroes in on poor culture
Challenger names new head of life unit
Prime Value hires from MLC
Challenger names chief financial officer
Editor's Choice
Buffett doesn't want to report on diversity, climate
KANIKA SOOD
Berkshire Hathaway is urging shareholders to vote against two separate proposals urging the firm to disclose its climate-related risks and diversity metrics.
BetaShares targets HNW market with new role
ELIZA BAVIN
BetaShares has announced a new appointment to a newly created role targeting the high-net-worth market.
Zenith acquires asset allocation specialist
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Research house and investment consultant firm Zenith Investment Partners has acquired an asset allocation specialist.
JANA hires from NYSE
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The asset consultant has appointed a head of technology and operations from the New York Stock Exchange as it builds out its digital transformation team.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
MAR
25
Technical Services Forum 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something W4T3HanD