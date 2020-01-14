NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Fixed income ETFs prosper despite low rates
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 14 JAN 2020   12:26PM

Latest research shows record low interest rates haven't put investors off fixed income, as Australia's ETF market continues to explode.

According to new figures released by the Australian Securities Exchange and Vanguard, investors are doubling down on their commitment to exchange traded funds, with the sector registering inflows of $13.7 billion across 2019, well over the $8 billion it turned in during 2018.

The latest figures show ETF assets are growing at a compound annual growth rate of more than 23% over the past five years, which Vanguard head of ETF capital markets for Asia Pacific Minh Tieu put down to more investors jumping on board with ETFs than ever before.

While 2019's challenging market conditions - including Brexit, Australia's federal election and the ongoing trade war between the US and China - were a distraction for many, Tieu said ETF growth remained on track.

"Despite these geopolitical conditions, more investors continued to embrace the benefits of ETFs, spurring growth in the market and increased competition among issuers that have in turn driven down the cost to invest, allowing investors to keep more of the returns they earn," Tieu said.

While investors used ETFs to return to growth asset classes such as Australian equity and global equity - which attracted 16% and 14% of Australian cash flows into ETFs last year - almost $3 billion poured into Australian fixed income ETFs, representing 21% of cash flows into ETFs. Vanguard's Australian fixed interest index ETF was a product of choice, picking up $536 million in inflows over the year.

"While fixed income products do not generally deliver high returns when compared with other investment products, they can play a crucial role in most investors' portfolios by providing diversification, and income and downside protection," Tieu said.

"We are pleased to see that even with record low interest rates, investors continued to invest funds into fixed income products across the year and understand the important role fixed income plays in a diverse portfolio."

Recently released Morningstar research shows that in 2019 Australian fixed interest enjoyed its strongest calendar year of performance since 2014, returning 7.3% over the year, up 3.6 percentage points from 2018.

All told the ETF sector has now grown to more than $61 billion locally, which Tieu welcomed.

"ETFs are a vehicle that investors can use to build diverse portfolios across multiple asset classes," he said.

"Vanguard's ethos is built around providing a range of products that help investors diversify their portfolios at a low cost, and we encourage a long-term strategy to enable investors to achieve their financial success."

Read more: ETFVanguardAustralian Securities ExchangeExchange traded fundsMinh TieuMorningstar
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
VanEck changes ETF portfolios
Global equities enjoy strongest year since 2013
BlackRock wakes up to climate change
Index investment soars: Research
Super sector to dominate by 2034
Best performing global equities strategies
Global manager hires IFM associate director
Active fixed income funds review fees
No plan to cut out advisers: SPDR chair
Morningstar now an ETF issuer
Editor's Choice
Climate crisis tops list of risks for 2020s
ALLY SELBY
For the first time, climate crisis and environmental degradation have taken out the top five spots in a list ranking the risks most likely to impact the world over the coming decade.
Powerwrap finds new line of business
KANIKA SOOD
Powerwrap has signed an agreement in what could be its second-biggest client after Escala Partners and a new line of business for the platform.
Superannuation scammer to face court
KANIKA SOOD
The South Australian Police has arrested an SMSF investment manager who will today face the court with charges for 69 counts of deceptions.
HESTA names chief risk officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $53 billion superannuation fund has added its first chief risk and compliance officer, promoting from within.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 2JWLcSLt