Executive Appointments
First Sentier hires from AMP Capital
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 DEC 2020   12:40PM

First Sentier Investors has named its investor relations director in its direct infrastructure team, hiring from AMP Capital.

Celine Kabashima spent eight years at AMP Capital and was most recently senior investment specialist for infrastructure debt strategies.

Prior to this, she was the lead portfolio manager for AMP Capital's Absolute Return and Alternative Risk Premia funds.

Kabashima was also a research analyst, hedge funds at EIM Management in New York and started her career as a financial adviser intern at Morgan Stanley in Los Angeles.

In addition, she founded the female fund management networking group 3TOM and is a founding member of the Sydney division of 100 Women in Finance.

"I'm attracted to First Sentier Investors' commitment to responsible investment,?in addition to?the?inclusive?culture and growth of the direct infrastructure?team," Kabashima said.

She will report to First Sentier Investors partner and co-head of Australia and New Zealand Danny Latham.

"Celine is a fantastic addition to the team and joins at?a very exciting?time for the business. We are well placed to further grow and develop the business,?as well as?to?build upon the robust performance that the team has delivered for our clients during 2020," Latham said.

"Celine's skills and experience will be invaluable in further strengthening the partnership with our clients."?

In October, First Sentier Investors was one of eight investor signatories to HESTA's 40:40 Vision campaign which aims to increase gender diversity in the executive teams of the ASX200 companies.

First Sentier was joined by Aberdeen Standard Investments, BlackRock Australia, Ellerston Capital, Fidelity International, IFM Investors, Pendal Group and WaveStone Capital.

Read more: First Sentier InvestorsAMP CapitalCeline KabashimaDanny Latham
