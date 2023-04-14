Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Finfluencer barred from running online advice business

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 14 APR 2023   12:07PM

The Federal Court has said Tyson Scholz, otherwise known as ASX Wolf, cannot continue his online business, with permanent injunctions placed on the finfluencer.

Late last year, the Court found Scholz had contravened s911A of the Corporations Act by carrying on an unlicensed financial service business between March 2020 and November 2021.

During the time of misconduct, Scholz was found to have posted Instagram stories about particular companies which indicated he had purchased shares in them or that he thought it was a strong investment opportunity.

Documents also show he admitted to using Instagram as a "clever way of pumping" up share prices and said that because he couldn't charge them [subscribers] then he could "get away with it".

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Scholz's business included a tiered subscription offering where, for $500, $1000 or $1500, subscribers could access various levels of share trading training, which were marketed as introductory to advanced. He also offered some members access to a private chat site via Discord.

The Court has now permanently prohibited Scholz from hosting online groups for which a membership fee is charged, and in which messages are exchanged by members about share trades, either in a group chat or through direct messages.

As of today, Scholz still has more than 20,000 followers on Instagram.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said the regulator sought permanent injunctions in this case because the people who paid Scholz to access private online forums where he made recommendations about shares, as well as those people who purchased shares based on these recommendations, did not have the benefit of these protections.

"Anyone who recommends financial products or provides financial advice on social media must ensure they are complying with the law and may face ASIC enforcement action when they are not," she said.

"Financial services laws exist for the protection of investors."

Proceedings against Scholz were first filed in December 2021.

Read more: Tyson ScholzASX WolfSarah Court
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Linchpin, Endeavour directors found guilty
Court fines ANZ for dodgy introducer program
Mercer embroiled in greenwashing allegations
Advice group convicted of hawking
Mining company shares manipulator sentenced
More DASS complainants flock to AFCA
ASIC takes action against more greenwashing
Federal Court finds against finfluencer
ASIC takes civil action against Firstmac
Adviser imprisoned for super fraud

Editor's Choice

Long pause likely from RBA: Economist

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) pause on interest rate hikes will likely linger, according to HSBC chief economist Australia and New Zealand Paul Bloxham.

Pinnacle distribution director in new role

CHLOE WALKER
Pinnacle Investment Management's distribution director has departed to join a venture capital firm.

APRA defers CPS 230 introduction

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
APRA is pushing back the implementation of its new operational risk management standard following industry feedback.

Former Shaw and Partners adviser banned

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A former Shaw and Partners financial adviser was permanently banned by ASIC after it was determined he was not competent and likely to breach the law again. It followed an investigation that found he, among other things, accepted unlawful commissions and didn't disclose others.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert Talevski

MANAGING DIRECTOR
ACTIVUS INVESTMENT ADVISORS PTY LTD
From a young age, Activus Investment Advisors managing director Robert Talevski dreamed of a career in investment management. With hard work, a bit of luck and determination, he forged his path. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.