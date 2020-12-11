NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Financial services' biggest tax bills revealed
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 11 DEC 2020   12:36PM

How much did Challenger, Perpetual, UBS and J.P. Morgan pay in taxes? The Australian Taxation Office has released the latest numbers.

The ATO's latest Corporate Tax Transparency report found AMP Limited as the financial institution outside the big four banks with the highest tax bill $727 million in 2018/19.

Macquarie Group followed behind at $493 million. Next up were the ASX at $282 million and the Future Fund at $231 million.

Magellan Financial Group led the fund managers with a tax bill of $104 million followed by Platinum Asset Management at $66 million.

In diversified financials, IOOF was charged a bill of $92 million, Zurich Financial Services paid $59 million and MLC paid $32 million.

Other institutions with significant tax bills include IC Markets ($144 million), UBS Australia ($51 million), Challenger ($46.5 million), J.P. Morgan Australia ($46 million), Perpetual at ($40 million) and WAM Capital ($24 million).

Commonwealth Bank had the highest tax payable bill from the big four banks at $3.2 billion, followed by Westpac at $3 billion, NAB at $2.1 billion and ANZ at $1.6 billion.

Suncorp had a tax bill of $324 million, ING at $195 million, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank at $164 million, HSBC at $133 million and Bank of Queensland at $128 million.

The report included 2311 corporate entities with a combined total income tax paid of $56.1 billion, up $3.8 billion from 2017/18.

Foreign-owned entities contributed $2.09 billion to the increase, followed by Australian public entities at $1.33 billion and Australian private entities at $341 million.

The combined tax bill accounts for more than 60% of all corporate income tax was paid in 2018/19.

Despite this, a third of all companies paid no income tax at all which may be due to legitimate reasons such as operating losses, utilising losses from previous years or expensing projects operating in a start-up phase.

"The ATO takes steps to verify that losses in the large market are not created through contrived schemes, but actual losses that can be traced back to commercial operations," ATO deputy commissioner Rebecca Saint said.

"Companies that report sustained losses year-on-year face scrutiny from the Tax Avoidance Taskforce," she said.

Read more: ATOChallengerJ.P. MorganASXFuture FundIOOFMacquarie GroupMagellan Financial GroupMLCPlatinum Asset ManagementSuncorpUBS AustraliaWAM CapitalZurich Financial Services
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASX market outage lasts all day
ASX runs into trouble again
Dealer group chief executive departs
IOOF abandons AET sale
J.P. Morgan names new APAC equity strategy head
Council of Financial Regulators monitors ASX, cybersecurity
Challenger seeks new life chief executive
NAB wins custody mandate
ERS costs big super funds
Aussies reunited with $1bn in lost super
Editor's Choice
UniSuper wins in court judgement on board
KANIKA SOOD
The Victorian Supreme Court on Tuesday decided in favour of the $83 billion industry fund after a union asked the court to decide on its rights in nominating a director for the UniSuper board.
Damning Rio report to shake mining industry
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The damning report into Rio Tinto's destruction of the Juukan Gorge sacred sites has recommended mining companies completely change the way they do business, with super funds invested in miners already welcoming the findings.
Super satisfaction bounces back
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Member satisfaction with superannuation funds has increased across all sectors for the first time since the pandemic, new research shows.
Key advice reforms tabled
KARREN VERGARA
New regulation that requires financial advisers to disclose conflicts of interest and stamp out fees-for-no service have been tabled in parliament.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something n07Ez1vQ