Financial services' biggest tax bills revealed

How much did Challenger, Perpetual, UBS and J.P. Morgan pay in taxes? The Australian Taxation Office has released the latest numbers.

The ATO's latest Corporate Tax Transparency report found AMP Limited as the financial institution outside the big four banks with the highest tax bill $727 million in 2018/19.

Macquarie Group followed behind at $493 million. Next up were the ASX at $282 million and the Future Fund at $231 million.

Magellan Financial Group led the fund managers with a tax bill of $104 million followed by Platinum Asset Management at $66 million.

In diversified financials, IOOF was charged a bill of $92 million, Zurich Financial Services paid $59 million and MLC paid $32 million.

Other institutions with significant tax bills include IC Markets ($144 million), UBS Australia ($51 million), Challenger ($46.5 million), J.P. Morgan Australia ($46 million), Perpetual at ($40 million) and WAM Capital ($24 million).

Commonwealth Bank had the highest tax payable bill from the big four banks at $3.2 billion, followed by Westpac at $3 billion, NAB at $2.1 billion and ANZ at $1.6 billion.

Suncorp had a tax bill of $324 million, ING at $195 million, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank at $164 million, HSBC at $133 million and Bank of Queensland at $128 million.

The report included 2311 corporate entities with a combined total income tax paid of $56.1 billion, up $3.8 billion from 2017/18.

Foreign-owned entities contributed $2.09 billion to the increase, followed by Australian public entities at $1.33 billion and Australian private entities at $341 million.

The combined tax bill accounts for more than 60% of all corporate income tax was paid in 2018/19.

Despite this, a third of all companies paid no income tax at all which may be due to legitimate reasons such as operating losses, utilising losses from previous years or expensing projects operating in a start-up phase.

"The ATO takes steps to verify that losses in the large market are not created through contrived schemes, but actual losses that can be traced back to commercial operations," ATO deputy commissioner Rebecca Saint said.

"Companies that report sustained losses year-on-year face scrutiny from the Tax Avoidance Taskforce," she said.