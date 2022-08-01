Financial abuse linked to violence: CBA, UNSW

Commonwealth Bank and the UNSW Generated Violence Research Network (GVRN) partnership commented on findings showing economic and financial abuse is linked to domestic and family violence.

Statistics show that one in four women and one in 13 men have experienced domestic or family violence by an intimate partner. Of those who seek support, 90% are affected by financial abuse.

UNSW professor Jan Breckenridge commented: "These are concerning figures. Financial abuse is not limited to intimate partner domestic violence."

"Older people can experience abuse from their adult children or extended family members, parents can experience abuse from their teenage children, people who are living in group care can experience abuse."

"We know that economic and financial abuse are often heavily intertwined with other forms of domestic and family violence, and that it can often prevent a person from leaving an abusive relationship."

Commonwealth Bank chief executive Matt Comyn added: "Many Australians know domestic and family violence is an urgent issue but far fewer are aware of how closely it is linked to financial abuse."

"Now more than ever is the time for individuals, business, the community and government to come together to shine a light on this issue, because we can't afford not to," he continued.

The Commonwealth Bank, UNSW research collaboration said that currently there is a lack of consistent definitions which make it difficult to measure financial abuses prevalence. However, for transparency's sake, Breckenridge contends that financial abuse is characterised by coercive behaviours.

According to Breckenridge, these behaviours could include controlling or withholding finances, appropriating income, failing to contribute to expenses and making one partner liable for joint debt or bills.

"These behaviours can have ongoing and long-term consequences for victim-survivors, including to their housing and employment security," Breckenridge said.

"Abusers often continue to generate economic costs in the victim's name, even after the relationship ends; for example, perpetrators can deliberately extend Family Court matters affecting property settlement.

"Perpetrators can also block or sabotage employment and education opportunities, what's known as economic abuse. These behaviours promote economic dependence and leave those impacted financially compromised and socially isolated."

Further demonstrating the cunningness of abusers, Breckenridge says in the past some went so far as to send abusive messages in the description of one-cent banking transactions. They would send messages like, "I'm outside watching you," Breckenridge said.

Social-cultural norms can also mask abuse, factors such as refugee status, language barriers, experiencing depression and being older increased potential for financial hardship the research found.

Breckenridge said cultural norms around finance, family harmony and care giving make financial abuse difficult to recognise and report. Especially in intimate partner relationships, traditional gendered expectations regarding the management of finances can facilitate abuse behaviours and mask preparators tactics.

In First Nation's communities, there is also the possibility for abuse in the broader family system.

"Cultural values around shared wealth and resources can move beyond positive sharing and support to increase a victim-survivor's financial stress," Breckenridge stated.

Congruently, research called for financial services to invest in culturally appropriate financial literacy programs and plain language product descriptions to ensure financial help is culturally sensitive and accessible.

As previously reported by the Financial Standard, the Office for Women is assisting the financial services sector understand how its products may be used in the financial abuse of women. A financial safety guide has been developed in consultation with women who have lived experience of financial abuse.