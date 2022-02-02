Fiducian finalises People's Choice Credit Union acquisition

Fiducian Financial Services (Fiducian) has today finalised the acquisition of People's Choice Credit Union's financial planning business (PCCU).

Fiducian was selected by PCCU as the successful bidder in November to acquire PCCU's financial planning business, which provides financial advice to its 390,000+ members.

The acquisition lifts Fiducian's funds under advice by $1.1 billion to $4.8 billion. Fiducian paid $12.6 million for the business; 70% upfront and the remainder in 12 months.

In a statement, Fiducian said the acquisition is a continuation of its strategy to expand its quality financial planning network throughout South Australia.

"The staff of Fiducian and PCCU have worked tirelessly to facilitate a smooth transition of the operations between the two businesses so that the service provided to the clients remains unaffected by the transaction," it said.

Robby Southall, executive chair of Fiducian said that the acquisition significantly increases Fiducian's distribution footprint across South Australia.

"We look forward to welcoming People's Choice financial advisers and support staff into the Fiducian family and are confident of a seamless transition into the Fiducian Family culture where client needs come first," he said.

Fiducian's total funds under management, administration and advice now sits over $12 billion.