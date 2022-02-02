NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Fiducian finalises People's Choice Credit Union acquisition

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 FEB 2022   11:52AM

Fiducian Financial Services (Fiducian) has today finalised the acquisition of People's Choice Credit Union's financial planning business (PCCU).

Fiducian was selected by PCCU as the successful bidder in November to acquire PCCU's financial planning business, which provides financial advice to its 390,000+ members.

The acquisition lifts Fiducian's funds under advice by $1.1 billion to $4.8 billion. Fiducian paid $12.6 million for the business; 70% upfront and the remainder in 12 months.

In a statement, Fiducian said the acquisition is a continuation of its strategy to expand its quality financial planning network throughout South Australia.

"The staff of Fiducian and PCCU have worked tirelessly to facilitate a smooth transition of the operations between the two businesses so that the service provided to the clients remains unaffected by the transaction," it said.

Robby Southall, executive chair of Fiducian said that the acquisition significantly increases Fiducian's distribution footprint across South Australia.

"We look forward to welcoming People's Choice financial advisers and support staff into the Fiducian family and are confident of a seamless transition into the Fiducian Family culture where client needs come first," he said.

Fiducian's total funds under management, administration and advice now sits over $12 billion.

Read more: PCCUPeopleChoice Credit UnionFiducian Financial ServicesSouth AustraliaFiducian FamilyRobby Southall
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Fiducian acquires $1.1bn advice business
Fiducian adds $38m FUA to network
Charter Hall Direct bolsters distribution team
Head of sales departs Crestone
Fiducian acquires Adelaide adviser's FUA
Crestone expands national footprint
Super SA to close growth option
PPS Mutual bolsters distribution
Fiducian acquires advice practice
Liquid and ready: Cbus

Editor's Choice

Rest strengthens investment team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:23PM
Rest has added a head of transformation, operational risk and governance to its investments team.

QIC launches multi-sector private debt capability

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:03PM
Following the launch of its private debt capability in 2021, QIC has added an Australian multi-sector private credit offering to its suite, appointing someone to lead it.

ASFA names new chair

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:08PM
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia appointed a new chair as the incumbent steps down after a two-year term.

APRA to continue scrutiny of trustees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:20PM
The prudential regulator has outlined its policy and supervision priorities for 2022, saying its prime focus is rectifying sub-standard industry practices and eradicating unacceptable product performance.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hans Kunnen

PRINCIPAL & CHIEF ECONOMIST
COMPASS ECONOMICS
In 2022, COVID-19 continues to loom over Australia's economic progress. During such uncertain times, Compass Economics founder and chief economist Hans Kunnen reminds us that it is important to keep the people behind the numbers front and centre. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.