Fiducian acquires Adelaide adviser's FUA

Fiducian Financial Services paid $495,000 to acquire $23 million of advice assets from a North Adelaide adviser exiting the industry.

The dealer group acquired the assets for a Tasmanian financial planner in its network, who is relocating from Tasmania to Adelaide.

The new North Adelaide franchise has $41 million in funds under advice, including the $23 million acquired and an additional $18 million from existing Fiducian clients at the cost of $108,000.

The total $603,000 is funded by Fiducian from internal cash holdings.

"We continue supporting our trusted network of Fiducian Financial Planners to expand. This acquisition facilitates expansion of a quality franchise financial planning business in the Adelaide community," said Fiducian head of business development and distribution Jai Singh.

Fiducian Financial Services executive chair Robby Southall said the firm has facilitated similar arrangements for planners in regional locations like Traralgon in Victoria, Gosford in New South Wales and Capalaba in Queensland.

"It is a strategy of Fiducian Financial Service to develop a countrywide financial planning network to ensure Australians can access personalised financial advice, but also in our cultural DNA to help those Fiducian financial planners who wis to move their families to other locations," Southall said.