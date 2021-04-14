Fidante signs on new boutique

Challenger's multi-boutique business will distribute the $54 billion Impax Asset Management's sustainability strategies in Australia and New Zealand.

UK-based Impax manages environmentally focused investment strategies in listed and private markets.

Impax last month won a $240 million mandate from Cbus for the Impact Climate Strategy, which invests in companies providing climate change solutions.

It currently also manages the BNP Paribas Environmental Equity Trust, based on Impax Leaders strategy which invests in new energy, eater, waste and resource discovery and sustainable food.

Fidante will take over the distribution from BNP Paribas and rebrand it to Impax.

"Fidante is very well-positioned to support Impax's future growth aspirations among institutional and wholesale clients in Australia and New Zealand. As a significant player in the market, Fidante's focus on partnering with specialist asset managers matches our own position as a specialist manager focusing on the transition to a more sustainable economy," Impax Founder and chief executive Ian Simm said.

Fidante ended 2020 with $71 billion in total funds under management. Its other recent partnerships include Japan's Nomura Asset Management, and agribusiness-focused private equity manager Proterra Investment Partners, for its Asian food strategy to European investors.

"Fidante is excited to be partnering with such a high-quality manager to bring world-class investment capability to the local Australian market," Fidante Partners global head John Burke said.

"Impax's approach focuses on the transition to a more sustainable economy, which it has been doing throughout its corporate history spanning over 20 years. This, combined with its exceptional management team and thought leadership, makes the Firm a clear market leader globally."