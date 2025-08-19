Newspaper icon
Fidante loses $11.4bn in insto money

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 19 AUG 2025   12:25PM

Challenger's Fidante Partners lost $11.4 billion in institutional client money in the last financial year with the majority of it exiting fixed income investments.

The lion's share of $7 billion in net outflows left fixed income strategies while $4.6 billion exited equities. Alternatives lost about $0.2 billion.

A total of $10.7 billion of the net outflows come from institutional investors.

Net outflows also include $0.8 billion of FUM related to Merlon Capital Partners, which Fidante divested last year.

Fidante, however, did report record inflows in Europe with $1.4 billion coming into the business.

Net income for Fidante rose to $133.7 million, with performance fees up 57%, driven by strong performance across equity and fixed income managers.

Fidante ended FY25 with $95.5 billion in FUM, down from $100.1 billion from the prior period.

Total FUM for the funds management unit, which comprises Fidante and Challenger Investment Management, came to $112.8 billion, down 4% year on year.

The unit reported normalised NPAT increasing 41% to $52.7 million, driven by higher total net fee income, which was up 8% to $187.7 million.

"Challenger Investment Management expanded its leading asset origination capability, providing our retirement business and clients with higher yielding income strategies. Fidante also welcomed global long-short manager System Capital to its stable of affiliate managers," Challenger managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton said.

Overall, Challenger's normalised NPAT grew by 9% to $455.5 million, driven by higher net income and lower interest costs, partially offset by modest increases in operating expenses and tax. Statutory NPAT rose by 48% to $192.3 million thanks to improved underlying performance and lower asset and liability experience losses.

The reduction in expenses of 6% also lifted NPAT thanks to operational efficiencies gained after the transfer of Challenger's investment administration and custody services to State Street.

During the period, TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia took a 15% stake in Challenger. On June 17, TAL Dai-ichi Life flagged its intention to purchase an additional 4.8% interest in Challenger from Apollo Global Management, which has since received regulatory approval. This has brought its total stake in Challenger to 19.9%.

"In 2026, Challenger will focus on maintaining our financial strength and build on the progress achieved this year. This includes broadening our range of retirement and income solutions and deliver a compelling experience that allows customers to interact with us on their own terms," Hamilton said.

Read more: ChallengerFidante PartnersMerlon Capital PartnersNick HamiltonState StreetSystem CapitalTAL Dai-ichi Life Australia
Editor's Choice

Funds SA pushes for efficiencies with AI targets

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Targets around the use of artificial intelligence (AI) will be baked into the performance plans of every staff member at the centralised investment manager.

Fidante loses $11.4bn in insto money

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Challenger's Fidante Partners lost $11.4 billion in institutional client money in the last financial year with the majority of it exiting fixed income investments.

ART chair to retire

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:25PM
Australian Retirement Trust chair Andrew Fraser intends to retire at the Annual Member Meeting on November 20, at which point a successor will be named.

Adviser banned for UGC, Shield involvement

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:24PM
A Gold Coast-based financial adviser has been banned for four years for failing to act in clients' best interests by pushing them to invest in the Global Capital Property Fund (GCPF) and Pivotal Diversified Fund.

The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
