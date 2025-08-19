Fidante loses $11.4bn in insto money

Challenger's Fidante Partners lost $11.4 billion in institutional client money in the last financial year with the majority of it exiting fixed income investments.

The lion's share of $7 billion in net outflows left fixed income strategies while $4.6 billion exited equities. Alternatives lost about $0.2 billion.

A total of $10.7 billion of the net outflows come from institutional investors.

Net outflows also include $0.8 billion of FUM related to Merlon Capital Partners, which Fidante divested last year.

Fidante, however, did report record inflows in Europe with $1.4 billion coming into the business.

Net income for Fidante rose to $133.7 million, with performance fees up 57%, driven by strong performance across equity and fixed income managers.

Fidante ended FY25 with $95.5 billion in FUM, down from $100.1 billion from the prior period.

Total FUM for the funds management unit, which comprises Fidante and Challenger Investment Management, came to $112.8 billion, down 4% year on year.

The unit reported normalised NPAT increasing 41% to $52.7 million, driven by higher total net fee income, which was up 8% to $187.7 million.

"Challenger Investment Management expanded its leading asset origination capability, providing our retirement business and clients with higher yielding income strategies. Fidante also welcomed global long-short manager System Capital to its stable of affiliate managers," Challenger managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton said.

Overall, Challenger's normalised NPAT grew by 9% to $455.5 million, driven by higher net income and lower interest costs, partially offset by modest increases in operating expenses and tax. Statutory NPAT rose by 48% to $192.3 million thanks to improved underlying performance and lower asset and liability experience losses.

The reduction in expenses of 6% also lifted NPAT thanks to operational efficiencies gained after the transfer of Challenger's investment administration and custody services to State Street.

During the period, TAL Dai-ichi Life Australia took a 15% stake in Challenger. On June 17, TAL Dai-ichi Life flagged its intention to purchase an additional 4.8% interest in Challenger from Apollo Global Management, which has since received regulatory approval. This has brought its total stake in Challenger to 19.9%.

"In 2026, Challenger will focus on maintaining our financial strength and build on the progress achieved this year. This includes broadening our range of retirement and income solutions and deliver a compelling experience that allows customers to interact with us on their own terms," Hamilton said.